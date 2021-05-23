KEYSER, W.Va. — Neither Keyser nor Bishop Walsh had been tested by the rest of the field at the Ron Mathias tournament last weekend — they got that and then some in the championship.
The Spartans seemed destined to unseat the hosts with a 4-1 lead entering the late stages Saturday. But the ever-resilient Golden Tornado plated three in the sixth to push it to extras.
There, Morgan Pratt hammered the go-ahead home run in the eighth, and Charity Wolfe tossed a clean bottom half as Keyser won a thriller over Bishop Walsh, 6-4, for the title.
Keyser tied a school record for wins in a season with a mark of 25-2, equalling the 2012 team’s 25-9 record.
The Golden Tornado’s rally started with an Alexa Shoemaker triple and RBI double by Haley Massie. Massie came around on a wild pitch, then Pratt brought home the tying run on an error on a fly ball to right field.
Shoemaker finished 2 for 3 with two triples. She got Keyser going with a first-inning, run-scoring three-bagger. Wolfe and Pratt also tallied two hits each.
Wolfe continued her torrid stretch in the circle to pick up the win. She contributed a complete-game effort, allowing four runs — none earned — on five hits in eight innings. The sophomore struck out 12 and walked two.
Down 1-0, BW leapfrogged Keyser with a four-run fifth.
Gigi Jessie scored the tying run on an error and Mo Minski had the go-ahead run-scoring groundout. Arianne Herera tacked on an insurance run via a double and the Spartans plated a fourth on another defensive miscue.
Herera garnered a trio of hits in four at-bats from the leadoff spot to lead the Spartans offensively. Chloe Greise and Cathy Cessna accounted for BW’s other two base knocks.
Greise also went the distance, allowing six runs, five earned, in eight innings to be tabbed with the loss.
To set up the winner-take-all matchup, Bishop Walsh and Keyser went undefeated in their first three affairs to begin the Ron Mathias tournament.
Keyser beat Hampshire, 17-1, and East Hardy, 18-3, on Friday and topped Martinsburg, 16-1, on Saturday.
Notably, the Golden Tornado started their game against the Cougars with a ridiculous 16 consecutive batters reaching base safely. They scored 16 runs in the first inning alone.
Shoemaker picked up the win in the circle in all three contests.
Laurren Annable and Massie hit big flies against East Hardy, and Massie and Shoemaker left the yard against Martinsburg.
Bishop Walsh crushed Hampshire and Martinsburg, 29-0 and 17-0, respectively, on Friday before winning 9-3 over East Hardy on Saturday.
Brooke Adams and Greise both allowed just one hit pitching in three-inning routs on Friday.
Courtney Adams tallied a home run against the Bulldogs and Trojans — part of her 10 RBIs between the two games.
Brooke Adams earned a complete-game victory against East Hardy, allowing just one earned run in five innings pitched. Herrera and Courtney Adams tallied two hits apiece against the Cougars.
Bishop Walsh (17-5) is at home against Fort Hill today at 5 p.m.
Keyser (25-2) hits the road to face Elkins today at 5:30 p.m.
Northern 3 Mountain Ridge 0ACCIDENT — Northern starter Alexa Uphold tossed a two-hit, complete-game shutout to outduel Mountain Ridge ace Avery Tipton at home on Friday.
Uphold fanned 15 Miners and walked none in seven scoreless frames. Tipton spun a complete game of her own, but she relinquished three unearned runs on three hits to be saddled with the loss.
Pitching and defense were paramount Friday. The teams combined for just five hits, Northern held a 3-2 edge, but a pair of costly errors in the fourth doomed Mountain Ridge.
With two outs and a runner on second, the Miners muffed back-to-back ground balls to score one and prolong the inning. Then Skylar Schaefer tallied the big blow with a two-RBI single to give Northern a 3-0 lead, and that’s all Uphold needed.
Kylee Barnes and Emily Durst garnered other two base hits.
Mountain Ridge’s Makayla Alexander accounted for the Miners’ two hits with a 2 for 3 effort at the plate.
Northern (7-5) takes on Garrett County rival Southern today at 4:30 p.m.
Mountain Ridge is at undefeated Allegany today at Lions Field in LaVale at 5 p.m.
