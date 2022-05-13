KEYSER, W.Va. — Keyser knew that if it flipped the line-up card and got Noah Broadwater one final at-bat, it had a chance.
Trailing by a run in the bottom of the eighth, Patrick Liller earned a lead-off walk to ensure Broadwater would get his chance. With two outs, the sophomore cemented himself in Keyser lore.
Broadwater got his pitch with a 2-0 count, crushing a two-run no-doubter over the left-field fence to complete the comeback, as Keyser walked off Frankfort, 7-6, in extra innings for the Class AA, Region I, Section 2 title.
It’s the Golden Tornado’s first section crown since 2014.
“He competes, and that’s the whole game,” Keyser head coach Scott Rohrbaugh said. “Both teams showed up and competed tonight. You couldn’t write a better storybook ending for the game.”
Friday made back-to-back storybook endings for Keyser, as the Golden Tornado, with their backs against the wall in an elimination game at Frankfort a day prior, made a sixth-inning rally to live to see another day.
Keyser almost didn’t live to see extra innings in the rematch.
With Frankfort leading 5-4 in the seventh with two outs and a two-strike count, Falcons right-hander Cam Lynch nearly recorded the final out on a borderline off-speed pitch, but it was called up.
Lynch ended up losing the batter, Logan Rotruck, and with the bases loaded, the tying run came home.
Frankfort ended up re-taking the lead on Lynch’s two-out RBI single in the seventh, but it wouldn’t hold, and the Falcons fell to finish the campaign with an 11-14 record.
“We did enough to win the game,” Frankfort head coach Matt Miller said. “Broadwater did enough for them to take the lead in the eighth inning, he did a great job, not taking anything away from him.
“Two-run bomb, huge situation, congratulations to that guy. Congratulations to their team, but we did enough to win the game.”
Frankfort was ahead for much of the night, leading 1-0 after one frame, 2-1 after two and 5-3 after five. The big swing was a three-run homer off the bat of Peyton Clark, who finished 3 for 5 at the dish with four RBIs and a run.
Broadwater’s walk-off was his second big fly of the game. He also left the yard in the fifth, a two-out solo shot that just snuck inside the left-field foul pole. He was 2 for 4 with three RBIs and three runs scored.
Both starting pitchers reached the 110-pitch threshold, working into the extra innings to give their teams a chance.
Evan Jenkins allowed six runs (five earned) on 10 hits with five strikeouts and three walks in 7 2/3 innings of work in a no-decision. Rotruck got the win after getting the final out of the eighth when Jenkins hit his pitch count.
Lynch allowed six runs (three earned) in 7 1/3 innings of work, fanning six and issuing six free passes. Clark was tabbed with the loss.
Prior to the controversial call and the game-tying walk, Lynch did a miraculous job nearly getting out of a jam to win it in the seventh. Andrew Rotruck and Broadwater singled, and a grounder to second was mishandled to cut Frankfort’s lead to 5-4.
With first base open, Miller decided to intentionally walk Seth Healy to load the bases, and the right-hander threw a clutch strikeout to get the second out. However, Lynch couldn’t get the final out before the game-leveling free pass.
“Great pitch, froze him up, don’t know what happened,” Miller said. “We did enough to win the game.”
Frankfort out-hit Keyser, 10-9, and both teams committed a pair of errors.
Other than Broadwater’s heroics, Healy went 2 for 3 with an RBI, Andrew Rotruck was 2 for 4 with two runs scored and Sammy Bradfield doubled and scored a run.
For Frankfort, Andrew Lynch finished 2 for 5 with a double and a run scored, and Cam Lynch was 3 for 5 with a double, an RBI and a run.
Keyser (17-8) now turns to the Region I championship game against an opponent to be determined. Fairmont Senior is the lone unbeaten team so far in that section, but that section’s representative won’t be decided until next week.
The Golden Tornado’s season was all but over before Broadwater’s blast resurrected them. Now, all that separates them and a miraculous run to Charleston is a three-game series.
“Don’t let anybody say it’s over until it’s actually over, keep fighting,” Rohrbaugh said. “That’s what we did all week. It’s on them, those guys, they earned it. They showed up, and they played from the first pitch to the last one.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.