CUMBERLAND — After falling behind 8-2 through 2 2/3 innings, Fort Hill scored 16 unanswered runs to rout Northern 18-8 at home Wednesday in the 1A West Region I semifinals.
The Sentinels took the lead for good with a six-run fourth frame. Emily Wilson tied the game at 8-all with a two-run single to right, and Fort Hill took the lead two batters later when a Carly Bennett grounder resulted in an error.
With four runs in the fifth inning and five in the sixth, the Sentinels won going away.
Guinn had herself a day. She led all hitters with five base-knocks, and she earned the win in the circle with three straight scoreless innings to slam the door on Northern.
Alex Robertson, Olivia Looker, Lindsey Ternent and Bennett tallied two hits each. The Sentinels outhit the Huskies, 16-12.
Northern was topped by Leah Brenneman and Taylor Bittinger, who both hit safely three times. Madison Seese and Kaitlynn Holliday garnered a pair of hits.
The Sentinels take on top-seeded Allegany at Lions Field on Friday at 4 p.m.
Keyser 9, Grafton 1
KEYSER, W.Va. — Behind another Charity Wolfe gem and three home runs, Keyser bested Grafton on Monday to take the Class AA, Region I, Section 2 title.
Carlie DelSignore got the bats going with a lead-off bomb in the bottom of the first to counter a Frederique Maloley homer in the top half. Alexa Shoemaker crushed a solo shot two batters later to break the tie, and Makayla Gillaspie added another solo big fly during the Golden Tornado’s five-run fourth inning.
Wolfe didn’t need much more help, as she made quick work of Grafton in a complete-game win on only 73 pitches. The sophomore allowed just one run on three hits, striking out six and walking none.
DelSignore and Shoemaker both ended with three base hits. Keyser tallied 11 hits as a team and didn’t commit an error.
The Golden Tornado (27-3) face Oak Glen (26-0) at home on Monday at 4 p.m.
