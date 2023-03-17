ROMNEY, W.Va. — Keyser opened the 2023 season with a 15-6 road win at Hampshire on Thursday afternoon.
The Golden Tornado (1-0) had four batters with multi-hit games.
"With what we've done in the program the past few years, it's nice to keep it rolling," Keyser first-year head coach Colton Jones said. ""Good day for them, we started out slow but overall it's good for me."
The Trojans (0-1) kept it close early, but several costly errors allowed Keyser to pull away for good.
"We struggled, but we're definitely getting better as a program," Hampshire head coach Kevin Combs said. "Definitely played a lot better than we have the last few years."
After two quick outs to open the first inning, Tayler Likins hit a solo home run to left center to give the Tornado a 1-0 lead.
"We expect that out of her," Jones said. "She's a sophomore, but she's gonna be one of our better hitters. She has a lot of power, she can use all the field. Hits gaps all the time, we're gonna rely on her to do that for us."
Ava Call responded with an RBI triple to left to tie the game for Hampshire. The Trojans took a 2-1 lead on a fielder's choice that scored the runner from third.
"It was big time," Combs said of Call's triple. "In the first inning, I thought we played right with Keyser."
In the second inning, Alyvia Idleman tied the game with an RBI single. She went on to steal second and third base. Idelman scored on an RBI double from Kailynn Burns to give Keyser a 3-2 lead.
In the bottom of the second, the Trojans loaded the bases with no outs. Hampshire scored three runs off of bases-loaded walks and led 6-3.
"We had some really good at-bats," Combs said. "Just need to keep working at that. Make sure they stay focused at the plate, swing at good pitches."
The Golden Tornado offense took over in the top of the third inning, scoring five runs including Idleman's second RBI single of the game.
"We gotta be able to put the ball in play," Jones said. "Put some pressure on the defense."
Stolen bases were a key for the Tornado as they stole 22 compared to 1 by the Trojans. Keyser stole four in the top of the third.
Keyser added to its lead in the fourth with an RBI triple from Ivy Bromhal. She would score on Idleman's third base hit of the game.
"We had a few fastballs, a few errors in the field," Combs said. "It's a good team, you gotta play pretty perfect to stay in those games."
Up 10-6 heading into the fifth, the Tornado pulled away for good as they added another five runs with two coming off Hampshire errors.
"Overall, I thought it was good," Jones said of his offense. "First two innings, we started out a little slow. Hopefully, as we progress throughout the year, it gets a little warmer. I expect our one through nine to be able to hit. I really feel we have a deep team this year."
Errors were an issue for Hampshire late as it committed seven overall, five coming in the final three innings. Keyser scored four runs off of those errors in the final three innings.
"First game out, had some kids playing in positions tonight they may not play later on," Combs said. "It wasn't mistake free, but all in all I'm happy with the performance."
Idleman went 3 for 4 with three RBIs. Likins and Morgan Pratt each went 2 for 4 with two RBIs. Gillapsie also finished 2 for 4. Averi Everline went 1 for 4 with two runs scored.
"We expect that from them, their two of our four senior leaders," Jones said of Idleman and Everline. "They're good base hitters, they've been here four years. They're good, overall solid players for us."
Isis Shauf went 2 for 4 for the Trojans with a single and a double. Call went 1 for 3 with two walks and an RBI.
"They're at the top of my batting lineup for a reason," Combs said. "We're gonna expect big things from them all year."
Dakota Strawderman pitched four innings allowing three earned runs with seven hits, five walks and struck out three for Hampshire.
"I thought Dakota pitched ok," Combs said. "There were some innings with a few walks and few passed balls. There were a couple innings she should've been out of the inning quicker than she was. Just gotta play better defense behind her."
Charity Wolfe started for Keyser and went one inning, allowing four hits, four earned runs, two walks and struck out two.
"Gotta be able to mix it up and get hitters off balance," Jones said. "That's her strength, she's got three decent pitches she can work. Overall she just has to keep them off balance."
Rylee Mangold went three innings and did not allow a hit or a run. She struck out seven and walked two.
The teams were scheduled to play a doubleheader, however, only three innings of the second game were played before it was suspended due to darkness.
Keyser led 7-2 after three innings when game two was suspended.
The Tornado return home to face Pendleton County on Friday at 6 p.m. The Trojans visit Berkeley Springs on Friday at 4:30 p.m.
"I don't know a whole lot about them," Jones said of the Wildcats. "One of the pitchers threw against us last year. She throws the ball well, it'll be a challenge for us. We gotta be hitting on all cylinders if we want to get out of there with a W."
