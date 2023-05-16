KEYSER, W.Va. — In game one of the Class AA, Region I championship series, Keyser defeated Oak Glen 3-2 on Monday.
The Golden Tornado (23-6) won another low scoring pitcher’s duel.
“That’s what you want,” Keyser head coach Colton Jones said. “Game one of a region final, it’s a well-played game. We had something to prove today, it’s a good team over there. I’m proud of my kids, we came out and battled.”
The Golden Bears (23-9) failed to capitalize with runners in scoring position.
“Too many runners left on base,” Oak Glen head coach Sherrie Garner said. “We have to find a way to manufacture runs. I own that, I should’ve made some different calls.”
Tayler Likens has been Keyser’s best hitter in the last four games. She’s recorded a hit in each of her last four games and hit a home run in each of her previous three games.
While her home run streak came to an end, she extended her hitting streak with a double to right center in the first to give the Tornado a 1-0 lead.
“She lives for this right here,” Jones said. “She eats and breathes softball. She works hard and it pays off in situations like that.”
Keyser’s last two games against Frankfort were both pitcher’s duels. Charity Wolfe held the Falcons to two hits in each game.
Monday’s game was reminiscent of the previous two with three combined hits through the first three innings.
“It’s huge because we’ve been in that situation before,” Jones said. “Charity’s been here for four years, she goes out and pitches her heart out. She’s battle tested and a workhorse for us.”
It started to change in the fourth inning after Rylee Mangold singled off the right fielder’s glove.
An error at second base scored two runs to extend the Tornado lead to 3-0.
“Insurance runs are huge, we knew Oak Glen could make a push,” Jones said. “It’s always nice to get extra runs.”
After three shutout innings on both sides, the Golden Bears opened the seventh inning with an infield single by Dez Carter.
The next at-bat, Sydney Brown went deep to left for a two-run home run to cut Oak Glen’s deficit to 3-2.
“It gives us a chance,” Garner said. “Runners behind that, there’s no outs so you’re hoping you can move a runner. You got some great legs at first base, if she gets a hit she’s gonna score.”
The story of the game was the inability of the Golden Bears to capitalize with runners in scoring position.
Oak Glen put two runners on in the third inning with no outs. Two strikeouts and a flyout stranded both runners.
The Golden Bears led off the fifth inning with back-to-back hits, but the Tornado stranded both runners again.
“Our defense has been tough all year,” Jones said. “From the very get-go, I’ve liked where we’ve been. We don’t make too many mistakes. We’ve been solid all year and play tough.”
Oak Glen had runners on the corners in the sixth but Keyser, again, stranded both.
“We had some goof ups with the running,” Garner said. “That’s something we have to correct or we’re gonna lose games. That’s on me, on the coach.”
The Golden Bears had the go-ahead runner on in the seventh, but the Tornado retired the next two batters to end the game.
Several milestones were set by both teams. Wolfe became Keyser’s all-time winningest pitcher, surpassing Aubrey Smith.
“She pitches well, she goes out there and works hard,” Jones said. “That’s what we expect. We always think she’s gonna go out there and dominate.”
Wolfe went the distance, allowing eight hits, two runs and two walks with eight strikeouts.
Lizzie Kell started for Oak Glen and surpassed 500 career strikeouts.
“She’s a workhorse,” Garner said. “She does what she needs to do. She makes a lot of strikeouts and it helps the defense. Puts us in every game that we’re in.”
She went six innings, allowing four hits, two earned runs and two walks with 12 strikeouts.
Brown surpassed 50 hits this season with three on Monday.
“She wants to come up and make a difference every time,” Garner said. “Regardless of if you’re up five or down four, she puts in every effort she can.”
The two teams will meet at Oak Glen on Tuesday at 5 p.m. A Keyser win would secure its first region title and trip to the state tournament since 2012.
It would also be the Tornado’s second state tournament appearance in program history.
“It would be huge,” Jones said. “We’ve been talking about this since day one at practice. This is a goal of ours, we’ve always wanted to get down to the state tournament. We’re one win away and it would be huge for our program.”
