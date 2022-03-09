WHEELING, W.Va. — A pair of Hunter VanPelt free throws put Keyser in overtime against Wheeling Central Catholic, but the Tornado ran out of steam to lose, 59-48, and fall a game short of the state tournament.
Keyser (6-18) came in Tuesday as heavy underdogs against Wheeling (20-3), who earned the No. 4 seed in the Class AAA state tournament following the victory.
The Tornado, in a hostile road environment, gave the Maroon Knights everything they could handle, as sophomore Drew Matlick scored a team-high 14 points, and VanPelt hit a pair with seconds left to force a 48-all tie and overtime.
However, Wheeling Central tallied all 11 points in the overtime to crush Keyser’s hopes of a Cinderella tournament run.
“The effort they gave, the turnaround the last couple weeks, it was a loss but they left it all out there,” Golden Tornado head coach Johnny Haines, Jr. said. “I was super proud to be their coach.”
Knowing it couldn’t go toe-to-toe shooting or in the open court with Wheeling Central, who averages more than 63 points a game, Keyser slowed down the game to perfection.
Matlick carried the torch with eight first-quarter points to give Keyser a 15-14 lead, and the Tornado led 26-25 at the half and trailed by one, 39-38, after three. That’s when Keyser played its top defense quarter, limiting Wheeling Central to just nine points to give itself a chance to win.
“They stuck with the game-plan,” Haines said. “They average 11 threes, and they didn’t have a 3-pointer in the whole first half. ... They stepped up the defense, went in there relaxed. There was no pressure on us, and they didn’t everything we asked them to do.”
“We didn’t want to run with them. We didn’t want to shoot with them. And they played into our game-plan.”
The Tornado tried to hold for the final shot tied at 46 around the two-minute mark, successfully draining the clock below 35 seconds, but Ryan Reasback stole the ball and dished it to Leyton Toepfer for the go-ahead tally.
With 10.7 seconds left, following a Keyser turnover and a lane violation on a Wheeling free throw to get possession back, the Maroon Knights fouled VanPelt, who was money at the stripe to send it to OT.
“We trusted in Noah (Broadwater) and Hunter all game,” Haines said. “We did try to slow it down, and we were executing it. Unfortunately, they got a turnover and we still had a chance to win, so that didn’t cost us the game.”
Reasbeck scored six of his 17 points in the extra period for Wheeling, who held Keyser scoreless to hold off the feisty Tornado.
Other than Matlick’s double-figure tally, Noah Broadwater ended with nine points, Jacob Weinrich and VanPelt tallied eight each and Mike Schell scored four for Keyser.
The Tornado lose Alec Stanislawcyk, Sammy Bradfield, Seth Earnest, Lonnie Pridemore, Weinrich and VanPelt to graduation.
“We’re gonna miss our seniors, we thank them 100% for all their effort,” Haines said. “We have a very good core group coming back. We told them, they have to start playing basketball right now together to get some team chemistry. I think that’s what we lacked this year.
“If they continue to grow, play together, very bright future.”
