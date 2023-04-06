KEYSER, W.Va. — The Keyser boys beat Bishop Walsh 6-1 on Thursday.
The Golden Tornado won three of the four singles matches. Keyser's Paul Knotts beat Max Mathews 8-1 while Trey Kitzmiller beat Mason Mathews 8-2.
The Tornado's Nate Lewis defeated Matthew Eanes 8-3.
The Spartans' Haris Sadiq beat Jonah Reel 8-6.
Keyser swept the doubles matches with Reel and Knotts beating Eanes and Mason Mathews 8-1 while Kitzmiller and Lewis swept Jin Kang and Matt Russo 8-0.
Kaleb Escobar and Dylan Milla beat Jake Nowaczyk and Mani Vehidi 8-2.
The Tornado host Weir on Saturday at 11 a.m.
Bishop Walsh hosts Northern on Friday, April 21, at 4 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.