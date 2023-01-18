KEYSER, W.Va. — Ten different Keyser players scored at least three points, as the Golden Tornado used a team effort to defeat Petersburg, 63-48, on Tuesday night.
Keyser (8-3) played a pair of competitive quarters to start, which the Tornado led 11-7 and 26-24 after, before controlling the second half, 37-24, to win pulling away.
Mike Schell topped the Keyser charge with 10 points, followed by Edan Parks (nine points), Noah Broadwater (eight), Donovan Washington (eight), Jack Stanislawczyk (seven) and Patrick Liller (six).
Broadwater added a game-high nine assists.
Petersburg was paced by Trace Rohrbaugh, who ended with a game-high 16 points. Peyton Day was second on the Vikings with eight.
In the junior varsity game, Keyser won 44-28. Chase Davis scored 20 to pace the Tornado JVs, and Carter Hardy topped Petersburg with 12.
Keyser entertains No. 2 Fort Hill (8-2) on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. Petersburg (4-6) heads to Frankfort (4-6) on Thursday at the same time.
Northern 80, Meyersdale 51
ACCIDENT — Ethan Sebold exploded for 30 points to lead Northern through Meyersdale on Tuesday night.
Northern dominated from the get-go, taking leads of 24-8, 40-26 and 60-37 after the opening three stanzas. Sebold notched his game-high total on 11 field goals and made 6 of 9 free throws.
Easton Rhoten and Kyle Broadwater joined him in double figures with 10 points apiece, and Derek Bittinger added nine.
Malachi Carr and Ryan Sechler paced Meyersdale with 19 and 11 points, respectively.
In the junior varsity game, Northern won 62-23. The Huskies' JVs were led by Luke Ross with 16 points and Robert Deatelhauser with 12.
Northern (7-4) is at Hancock on Thursday in a varsity only contest beginning at 6 p.m.
Paw Paw 72, Hancock 67
HANCOCK — Paw Paw boasted six double digit scorers en route to its second victory over Hancock of the season on Tuesday night.
The Pirates left the opening period up 9-5 before outscoring Hancock, 23-15, during the second quarter to lead 32-20 at the half. Paw Paw, ahead 55-39 after three, held on despite five Hancock 3-pointers in the fourth.
Tyler McGraw was Paw Paw's leading scorer with 14 points. Greyson Corbett, Connor Williams and Taylor Carder ended with 12 points each, and Dalton Kasekamp and Donovan Tanouye both tallied 11.
Paw Paw (8-4) is at Timber Ridge on Thursday at 6 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.