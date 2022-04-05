CUMBERLAND — The Keyser boys swept Bishop Walsh and the Spartan girls beat the Tornado, 3-2, on Monday evening.
In boys singles play, Alec Stanislawczyk defeated Oriol Monday, 6-3, 6-3, in No. 1, and Dylan Wilson toppled William Hao, 6-0, 6-2, in second singles.
The duo of Hunter Powell and Kaleb Kitzmiller took the No. 1 doubles match against Haris Sadiq and Leo Soares, 6-1, 6-2. In No. 2, Paul Knotts/Bryson Busch beat David DiNola/Max Mathews, 7-5, 6-2, and Jonah Reel/Trey Kitzmiller topped Mason Mathews/Oliver Tesar, 6-1, 6-1, in No. 3 doubles for a 5-0 Keyser win.
In the girls match, BW and Keyser split the singles bouts. Bishop Walsh’s No. 1 Mary Wolodkin didn’t drop a game in a double-bagel rout of Maddie Rhodes. Zoey Braithwaite leveled the tally with a 6-2, 6-2 win over BW’s Autumn Hoppert in second singles.
Bishop Walsh took both No. 1 and No. 2 doubles to win the match. In No. 1, Catherine/Lydia Vassiliadi defeated Maddie Fisher/Hannah Felton, 6-4, 5-7, 6-3, and in No. 2, Adair Perini/Madeline Brown beat Abbie Davis/Alana Wildman, 6-4, 7-5.
Keyser won the girls third-singles match, as Alli Naggs/Connie Strother edged Rachel Wharton/Gloria Nelson, 6-2, 2-6, 7-5.
Keyser hosts Berkeley Springs tomorrow at 4 p.m., and Bishop Walsh is at Fort Hill tomorrow at 4 p.m.
Allegany boys beat Southern
OAKLAND — Allegany and Southern split a pair of singles and doubles matches for a 2-2 tie, but the Rams didn’t sport a No. 1 doubles team to fall on Monday.
In first singles, Allegany’s Jonathan Nelson dropped just one game in beating Martin Moylan, 6-0, 6-1. Michael Nazelrod got Southern on the board with a 6-1, 6-2 win over Liam Brady.
With the No. 2 double forfeit win, Allegany took the match via a victory in third singles: Geronimo Stephons/Eli Litman beat Ryan Amburgey/Noah Ferguson, 6-1, 6-1. Southern was victorious in No. 2 doubles as Benjamin Nazelrod/Kaiden Burns defeated Matt Lawery/Chase McKenzie, 6-0, 6-3.
Allegany and Southern also played a pair of exhibition matches. In doubles, the Southern duo of Martin Moylan/Michael Nazelrod beat Aidan Paulman/Jace Patton, 6-4. Southern’s Ben Nazelrod won a singles match against Alco’s Ryan Wu, 6-0.
Allegany hosts Clear Spring at Allegany College tomorrow at 4 p.m. Southern is at Northern on Tuesday at 4 p.m.
Mountain Ridge, Clear Spring split
FROSTBURG — Mountain Ridge won the girls match against Clear Spring, 4-1, and fell in boys play, 3-2, on Monday.
In the girls bout, Clear Spring took the No. 1 singles matchup, with Kayda Shives dropping just two games en route to a 6-1, 6-1 win over Haley Llewellyn. The Miners were victorious in second singles, as Bri Murphy routed Blake Shupp, 6-3, 6-0.
Mountain Ridge swept the girls doubles matches. In the battles of No. 1s, Caydence Pennington/Abbie Maddy double-bageled Ella Shupp/Hailey Earnest, 6-0, 6-0.
Kendall Kirkwood/Eliza Duncan defeated Autumn Osborne/Melanie Funk, 6-3, 6-3, in second doubles, and Emilee Ritchie/Annabeth Hughes cruised by Lizzie Lawson/Audrey Allen, 6-2, 6-2, in third doubles.
Clear Spring swept the two boys singles matches and won 1 of 3 doubles bouts to beat the Miners.
The Blazers’ No. 1 Andrew Keller toppled Owen Llewellyn, 6-3, 6-2, and Chase Weaver beat Colton Wiegand, 6-1, 6-1, in No. 2 singles.
Mountain Ridge won Nos. 1 and 2 doubles. Drew Haberlein/Will Haberlein crushed Blake Bussard/Johnny Tiznado, 6-1, 6-0; Landon Shaw/James Chen won a thriller against Owen Reisner/Micah Ernst, 7-6 (7-5), 3-6, 7-6 (8-6)
The Clear Spring tandem of Ben Rankin/Conner Fedorko gave the Blazers the point their needed, defeating Aiden Pirolozzi/Leif Sloan, 6-3, 6-0.
Mountain Ridge hosts Fort Hill today at 3:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.