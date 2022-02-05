KEYSER, W.Va. — Despite facing multiple double-digit deficits on Saturday afternoon, Keyser continued to fight against North Marion.
The Huskies' final run, however, couldn't be overcome.
North Marion broke a 45-all tie with a 12-2 run for a 10-point edge with two minutes left; and, though Keyser scored the next seven points, there wasn't enough time as the Golden Tornado fell, 59-56.
"We made it ugly, we sped them up, it worked," Keyser head coach Johnny Haines Jr. said. "I'm super proud of them. We're greatly improved from last game.
"The kids have heart. They might not all be great basketball players, but they bust their butts for us, and I'm proud to be their coach."
If you looked one through five at North Marion's height, length and muscle, Keyser fell short at every position. Knowing they couldn't go toe-to-toe with the Huskies in the halfcourt, the Golden Tornado extended their pressure with a 1-3-1 trap.
It worked to perfection, most notably during a stretch in the third quarter when Keyser flipped a five-point deficit to a 40-36 lead with a 15-6 flurry. The Huskies, who started the game with a 14-2 lead, were noticeably sped up on offense.
On the other end, Noah Broadwater and Sammy Bradfield were getting out in transition for easy points. Broadwater finished with a team-high 14 points, and Bradfield notched all eight of his after halftime.
"That's a good team, well-coached team, and we might see them in the sectionals," Haines said. "To battle with them like we did, and (the defense) worked, so we'll stay with it. The kids liked it, they had fun. You don't want to lose, but I'll take that loss the way they fought."
North Marion took a 42-40 lead into the fourth after a Harley Stikles 3-point play, and that's when Tariq Miller took over. Miller went to the rim at will, using his athleticism to score nine of his game-high 26 points in the fourth to guide the Huskies to victory.
For all but six minutes, Keyser was the better team, but those six minutes were crucial. With both teams struggling, Miller tallied back-to-back buckets, and Landon Frey drilled a corner three for a 14-2 lead.
Even with a Golden Tornado flurry late in the first quarter, when they scored eight points in the final three minutes, North Marion's lead after one still stood at 17-10.
"Like we always do, we dig ourselves a hole," Haines said. "But this time we fought a lot harder to try to get out of it."
Alec Stanislawczyk did his best to keep Keyser close with six first-quarter points — he finished with 11 — and Seth Healy added seven of his nine points in the second to bring the Tornado within nine.
Broadwater then buried back-to-back 3-pointers, his only points of the first half, to trim North Marion's lead at the half to 30-25.
And the momentum carried into the second half, but North Marion's final run came too late in the fourth for Keyser to come back and steal the victory.
Other than Miller's big afternoon, Cruz Tobin (11 points), Landon Frey (10) and Stikles (10) joined the talented guard in double figures. North Marion, who improved to 9-6 with the win, could meet Keyser again in the co-region finals if both teams get out of their section.
In the meantime, the Golden Tornado (6-10) will look to bounce back at Moorefield on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
"If we continue this path, and give that effort game in and game out, we can win some games," Haines said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.