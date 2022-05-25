FAIRMONT, W.Va. — For the first time since 2013, the Fairmont Senior Polar Bears have punched their ticket to the state tournament, sweeping their regional best-of-three game series against the Keyser Golden Tornado 5-2 on Wednesday in front of their home crowd.
"Our guys knew what they had to do today," Fairmont Senior head coach David Ricer said. "We've been putting up a lot of runs lately, and the last two games have been nip-and-tuck, one up there, one here. We put up three in the fourth inning and that was big, that gave us the cushion we were looking for."
Keyser (17-11) out-hit Fairmont Senior 7-5, but the Polar Bears made the most of their opportunities, while the Golden Tornado stranded 10 base runners, including with the bases loaded in the top of the first.
Fairmont Senior's Sam Viani earned the win, throwing five innings while holding Keyser to a single unearned run. He punched out seven batters, all of them swinging, as the sophomore exhibited good velocity in a big moment.
After a complete game one-hitter from Mayson Jack at Keyser on Tuesday, it was another strong performance for a Fairmont Senior starter.
"Jack was lights out last night, throwing a one-hitter," Ricer said. "Sammy struggled a little bit early, had a couple of long innings early on, but he really settled down and did his thing the third through fifth innings."
Viani got himself into a bases-loaded, one-out jam in the top of the first, but two swinging strikeouts pacified the situation. His lone run came in the fourth, when Noah Broadwater shot a single up the middle to score a runner from second.
For Keyser, Evan Jenkins was saddled with the loss after allowing five runs over three innings of work. Jenkins struck out two and walked four in the outing, before Seth Healy and Logan Rotruck worked the last three innings in relief — 2.1 and 0.2, respectively — only allowing one hit between them.
Hits were hard to come by in general for Fairmont Senior, but the Polar Bears certainly made the most of the base runners they had.
"The best you can do for an efficient offense is scoring just as many runs as you have hits," Fairmont Senior's Gavin Blair said. "Whenever we steal bases, we're aggressive on the base paths, we're tagging when we can, taking extra bases, that's what really makes a difference in these close games."
The Polar Bears (21-8) stole three bases, one each from Gunner Riley, Dom Viani and Evan Dennison, and got one run across via a sacrifice fly from Dom Viani.
Blair himself played a big part in the win, getting on base three times with two walks and a mammoth solo home run that was crushed over the right-field fence. The shot in the bottom of the second cracked open the scoring, and Gavin Hissam added another run to the lead with an RBI single up the middle to score Sam Viani.
Three more runs came in the fourth as the Polar Bears got six runners on-base. A single down the first-base line from Dennison and a sac fly from Viani each cashed in one of them. Tyler Veltri also came in from third on a wild pitch.
"It's a good mix of kids," Ricer said. "And they're all getting to the point where they understand their job and they're starting to do it."
Broadwater, Logan Rotruck and Patrick Liller each came through with two hits apiece for Keyser, with Rotruck also drawing a walk.
Dom Viani came in to close out the game in the final 1.2 innings. The senior struck out two and allowed one run on two hits and no walks.
Rotruck reached on an infield single in the top of the seventh, and eventually came around to score on a poke singled to left by Liller. A strikeout on a nasty breaking ball to Caden Youngblood, and a looking strikeout with two outs put the game to rest.
For the Polar Bears, the recent stretch of red-hot play comes at just the right time in their season.
"We had a couple bumps along the way," Ricer said. "And we always knew, we told our kids, we could be the only team in the state that could either go to states and make some noise down there or be out in the first two games of sectionals. It was just depending on how they decided to come out and play and the last two weeks they've played."
"We came together at the right time," Hissam said. "We had a little rough patch near the beginning of the season but we came through and we're on a roll right now. Just have to keep it rolling."
Fairmont Senior didn't commit an error, a much-improved aspect of their game recently, and one that isn't coincidental in aligning with their recent success.
"In the beginning of the season, we've always been able to swing it, but in the field we were making a bunch of errors," Hissam said. "Now we're pretty solid in the field and we're still hitting, so we're solid everywhere."
"Whenever you get hot at the right time, that's what the playoffs are all about," Blair said. "Our defense has really come into what it should be, and moving a couple people around is what really made that happen."
Now moving on to Charleston for the first time in a long time, Ricer and his team are happy to be representing their town on the biggest stage.
"It's great to get the monkey off my back finally," Ricer said. "Especially when we're producing in girls basketball, boys basketball, football, soccer, lacrosse, you name it, we're there."
"It's great," Hissam said. "Usually Fairmont Senior baseball doesn't come out and make states every year. We're not like our basketball or football team, and we're trying to establish that here."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.