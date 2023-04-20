KEYSER, W.Va — No. 2 Keyser capitalized off of a plethora of pitching mistakes in a 9-0 shutout in five innings over Mountain Ridge on Wednesday night.
The Golden Tornado (14-3) only had five hits, but put 26 runners on base.
“In the first inning, offensively we did what we were supposed to,” Keyser head coach Colton Jones said. “From there it was our defense and pitching like it’s been the last several weeks. Charity (Wolfe) was throwing the ball well, made some plays.”
The Miners (3-9) struggled to keep the ball in the strike zone.
“At the beginning of the year, we were hitting the ball and not fielding the ball,” Mountain Ridge head coach Dave Tipton said. “Now we’re fielding the ball and not hitting the ball. If we come together as a team when we’re doing both, we might start producing some wins.”
After Mountain Ridge opened the first inning with back-to-back singles, the next three Miners struck out.
Keyser’s first two batters walked leading to a two-run base hit from Tayler Likins. After three wild pitches and two walks, the Miners were forced to go to their bullpen.
Mountain Ridge starter Macy Guinn did not record an out, allowing one hit and four walks. She allowed three runs, but was charged with five after leaving two runners on.
Walks and wild pitches were an issue early on for the Miners. Their pitchers combined to walk 11 and threw 10 wild pitches.
“Everybody has bad days,” Tipton said. “Our Number One, she had a bad day. She’ll come back strong tomorrow. She’ll figure it out, she’s been there.”
In the first at-bat after the pitching change, Ivy Bromhal cleared the bases with a two-run single to make it 4-0.
“We just wanna sit back on the ball,” Jones said. “Whatever speed it is, we wanna time it and hit it.”
Back-to-back wild pitches each brought runners home from third. After the Tornado batted around, another wild pitch scored another run.
“We were hitting pitches where they were pitched at,” Jones said. “The girls have been coming along with the bats. Seeing a lot of quality at-bats from everybody.”
Keyser led 7-0 after one inning and loaded the bases in the second. A strikeout and lineout left the bases full to keep it 7-0.
“It was huge for our spirit, for our attitude,” Tipton said. “We’ve lost some games recently and it helped with our confidence.”
The Tornado walked two batters to lead off the third with one out. Once again, the Miners recovered and left both runners stranded.
“We know how to play defense,” Tipton said. “Sometimes we don’t. Defensively I thought we played solid. Which is good because it’s what I thought we were made of at the beginning of the season.”
Keyser capitalized in the fourth with a runner on first. An RBI double from Bromhal extended its lead to 8-0. The Tornado added another run on a groundout.
“It’s huge, especially where she’s hitting in our lineup in the six-hole,” Jones said. “If we get the girls hitting and getting all our one through nine going, we’re gonna be tough come playoff time.”
Wolfe pitched a complete game for the Tornado. She allowed two hits and a walk while striking out 11.
“She’s been lights out,” Jones said. “I’d say the last two weeks she’s been great. She’s got all of her pitches working. The ball’s coming out of her hand good. That’s what we expect from her.”
Bromhal had two hits with a double and two RBIs. Averi Everline and Likins each had one hit but combined for three walks and two stolen bases.
The Miners’ Destinee Johnson entered in the first inning and went four innings. She allowed four hits, three earned runs and seven walks with four strikeouts.
“She’s improved 110% since the beginning of the season,” Johnson said. “She’s gotta learn some off speed, that’ll come with age and experience. She settled down, she had a couple rough batters but she’s improved a lot.”
Mountain Ridge faces No. 1 Allegany in Frostburg on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. Keyser hosts a doubleheader against University on Saturday beginning at 11 a.m.
“It’s gonna be a challenge,” Jones said. “They’re in the top 10 in Triple A, they’re a quality team. We wanna play teams like that.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.