KEYSER, W.Va. — Keyser took advantage of its trips to the free-throw line, making 26 of 39 attempts in a 70-55 home win over Bishop Walsh Burgundy on Monday night.
"I love our kids effort," Keyser head coach Scott Furey said. "Knowing the caliber of team coming in here, they could've easily packed up early. But they rose to the challenge. They were excited to play this game, and I think it showed."
The Golden Tornado (9-6) were led by Noah Broadwater who went 16 for 18 at the line and finished with 35 points. The Spartans (15-6) opened the game on a fast start, but were unable to overcome several mistakes.
The game began in unusual fashion as Bishop Walsh was given a technical foul for not having its scorebook ready on time. Patrick Liller made both free throws to give Keyser a 2-0 lead to open the game.
Oriol Montoy was the story of the first quarter for Bishop Walsh as he made four 3-pointers and helped the Spartans build a 14-10 lead with 3:08 left.
The Tornado responded and tied it at 17 with 21 seconds to go. Broadwater scored five points during Keyser's run and also had a steal.
"We were experimenting with some stuff defensively," Furey said. "When we saw number 30 shoot lights out against our zone, we switched to man. By committee, we stayed with him the rest of the night."
A fadeaway by Dadu Botelho in the final seconds gave the Spartans a 19-17 lead heading into the second quarter.
In the first 2:30 of the period, the Tornado went 4 for 7 at the line. It helped Keyser tie it at 23 with 5:32 left in the first half.
Free throws were a common theme for the Tornado in the second quarter. Keyser went 9 for 15 with Broadwater shooting 7 for 8. Broadwater scored nine points in the quarter and had 18 at halftime.
"Once we realized they were gonna play physical, we told him you have one of two choices," Furey said. "You can back off and let them continue to work you. Or you can go meet that head on and start attacking the basket. That's what we did. Once we got into the bonus, we were able to take advantage of him."
Midway through the second quarter, Broadwater had a run where he had two steals and a layup that gave the Tornado a 29-25 lead. After Broadwater took two more trips to the line, Keyser led 35-31 at halftime.
"He's the engine, Donovan (Washington) is the steering wheel," Furey said. "Noah's the engine that guilds us. If he's not having a good night, we tend to be sluggish. Tonight, he was in overdrive."
After scoring 14 of their 35 first-half points off free throws, the Tornado started to score on contested shots in the second half. Broadwater scored six points in the third quarter including on back-to-back layups.
"Shot selection all night was really great," Furey said. "For a while, we've been shooting a lot of 3s. Against Mountain Ridge, we shot 25 3s. That's just not our game. Tonight, we wanted to make sure we attacked a little more."
It took almost three minutes for Bishop Walsh to score in the second half. The Spartans struggled with turnovers throughout as they committed nine in the first half and another five in the third quarter.
Michael Schell added eight points in the quarter for the Tornado. Two of his scores were off inbounds. Keyser scored several quick baskets off inbounds throughout the game. Furey said that Schell's teammates were effective in setting up scoring opportunities for him off inbounds.
"They pop him open, it's not just like he's stepping there by himself," Furey said. "Lot of back screen, lot of stuff that goes on in the mix. Next thing you know, he squirts out. They saw him and he was able to take advantage."
The Tornado outscored Bishop Walsh 17-4 in the third and led 52-35 entering the fourth quarter.
The Spartans committed two more technical fouls. The first came after a Bishop Walsh player committed a foul and argued with the official. It resulted in four free throws for Broadwater who made three.
The Spartans outscored Keyser 20-18 in the fourth quarter. However, Broadwater had 11 points and shot 6 for 8 at the line.
"I don't doubt any of our guys, top to bottom," Furey said. "I know we're always gonna get effort from all of them. That's what we challenged them, are you gonna go in there and let it slip away. Or are you gonna go in and put the nail in the coffin."
After scoring four points in the first three quarters, Gian Greco scored 14 in the fourth quarter for Bishop Walsh.
He hit a pair of 3-pointers and finished with 18 points. Montoy finished with 12 points, scoring all 12 in the first quarter.
Schell finished with 16 points while Washington added 10 for the Tornado.
"Sometimes Mike wants to play away from the rim, but tonight we had him playing around the rim," Furey said. "He was doing a lot more at the goal as opposed to hanging around 20 feet. He's effective in both areas, but we need him to be effective at the rim."
Up next for Keyser is a road game at Berkeley Springs on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
"That's a sectional game for us," Furey said. "If we can get that one, that'll put us at 3-1 in the section. It'll come down to some tiebreakers for who wins the section, who gets home games and who goes on the road in the playoffs. This game means a lot on Thursday."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.