CHARLESTON, W.Va. — For the first time since 1969, Keyser clinched a spot in the Class AA title game with a 7-2 win over Shady Spring on Friday.
"A well played game by both teams," Keyser head coach Scott Rohrbaugh said. "We out distanced them in the end. That's a good team over there, we're a pretty good team too. It was a tight game for five innings. We were able to capitalize on our breaks."
The Golden Tornado (21-6) got off to a fast start with a 1-2-3 top of the first from starter Evan Jenkins.
"I was looking at the scouting report earlier and was throwing whatever the catcher (Logan Rotruck) put down," Jenkins said.
Noah Broadwater and Seth Healy opened the bottom of the first with back-to-back hits. Healy scored on a sacrifice fly to give Keyser a 1-0 lead.
"It's big, win the first inning," Rohrbaugh said. "You always wanna win the first inning."
The Tigers (21-12) tied the game in the second when Adam Richmond stole third and scored on a throwing error.
Cameron Manns gave Shady Spring the lead in the third inning on a RBI single.
The Tornado responded in the bottom of the same inning as Healy stole second after a wild pitch and took third on the throw. A base hit from Broadwater tied the game at 2. A sac fly RBI gave Keyser the lead on its next at-bat.
"Anytime a wild pitch and get a base, I'm not gonna be mad at him," Rohrbaugh said.
In the fifth inning, Shady Spring loaded the bases. A Tornado infielder dropped a popup and the next two batters singled. However, the Tigers sent the runner home on the second single and Patrick Liller threw him out from right field.
"That was a big momentum swing," Rohrbaugh said. "Momentum swings to us and away from them."
After hitting a batter, Jenkins struck out the next hitter to strand all three runners.
"That was a big confidence booster," Jenkins said. "I felt great after that. That was a big out."
In the bottom of the fifth, Rotruck walked and stole second. He advanced to third on the throw and scored on the same play to make it 4-2.
The Tornado sealed it in the sixth with three runs.
Broadwater tripled and Healy singled driving in a run each. Patrick Liller drove in a run on an infield single down the third-base line.
"Putting the ball in play, getting hits," Rohrbaugh said of what sparked the offense. "Also running the bases, we stole several bases which opened up holes and opened up other things."
Up 7-2 in the top of the seventh, Keyser ended the game with a 1-2-3 inning.
Jenkins went 5 2/3 innings, allowing six hits, one earned run and two walks with seven strikeouts.
"You get 110 pitches out of him and he gives up two runs, I'll take that any day," Rohrbaugh said.
Broadwater finished, going 1 1/3 innings with three strikeouts. He led Keyser with three hits and two RBIs.
"He's at the top of the lineup, he gets us started," Rohrbaugh said. "He gets everybody rolling."
Healy and Liller each had two hits for the Tornado.
Manns went five innings for Shady Spring, allowing four hits, three earned runs and five walks with six strikeouts. He led the Tigers with two hits.
Colten Tate went one inning, allowing four hits, three runs and a walk.
Keyser advances to the Class AA championship game on Saturday and will play Winfield (29-9). The Golden Tornado seek their third state title in school history and first since 1969. Winfield defeated Lewis County 6-2 earlier on Friday.
"It would be something they'd remember the rest of their lives," Rohrbaugh said of a potential championship. "It would be a big deal for the town, too. The town's backed us, they've really supported us on our trip down here. It would be a big deal for the team, the community and the school."
