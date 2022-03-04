BERKELEY SPRINGS, W.Va. — Keyser nearly made a miracle comeback against Berkeley Springs in the Class AAA, Region I, Section 2 championship on Friday night.
Three-point specialist Jacob Weinrich willed the Tornado to within three points of the Indians with 1:22 left — Weinrich’s second trey in as many possessions. However, Berkeley Springs made 11 of 15 free throws in the final stanza to hold on.
Noah Broadwater scored 18 points and Weinrich added 15 for a feisty Keyser squad, but the electric Berkeley Springs duo of Gavin Barkley and Ty’Mir Ross combined for 41 to down the Tornado, 60-55, for the section crown.
“We had a decent game plan, we didn’t get much time to work that game plan,” Keyser head coach Johnny Haines, Jr. said. “We executed it somewhat early, but obviously those two players, they’re studs, we knew they were. And they had a great game tonight.”
Keyser entered playing with house money having just upset Hampshire, 58-35, in explosive fashion in the Section 2 semifinals on Wednesday.
Friday presented another heavily-favored road opponent in the form of Berkeley Springs. Yet, the Tornado had their chances during the second half.
Broadwater came alive with 16 second-half points to pull Keyser to within a point on the first possession of the second half, and his driving lay-up early in the fourth quarter shrunk the Tornado deficit to 42-38.
Berkeley Springs answered with five quick points, three coming via a corner triple by Holden Gurson, but, again, Keyser battled back.
The Tornado brought out their 1-3-1 trap to force a couple of turnovers, and Weinrich was lethal from beyond the arc to help Keyser dwindle its deficit to 52-49 with around a minute left.
“I’m disappointed we didn’t protect the basketball, but our defense got us in the game,” Berkeley Springs head coach Chad Brinegar said. “We got sloppy with the ball. Keyser’s a really good team. They’re scrappy.”
With no shot clock in West Virginia, Keyser was forced to put Berkeley Springs on the line to get closer. Ross made 5 of 6 free throws, Shawn Lord hit 3 of 4 and Barkley sunk 3 of 5 in the fourth to help the Indians hang on.
Despite Keyser’s success with the 1-3-1 during the second half of the season, and, most recently, the 2-3 zone against Hampshire, the Tornado went man-to-man on Friday.
It worked early on, with Barkley — who averages more than 20 points a game — being held scoreless in the first quarter. But the Tornado wore down as the game progressed, and Barkley finished with a game-high 22 points, and Ross wasn’t far behind with 19.
“We argued a little bit as a coaching staff,” Haines said. “But we knew that they had two great athletes that can get to the rim and make shots. We just thought sitting in the zone, we didn’t want to get down early by giving up the three. It kind of bit us in the butt a little bit.”
There was a big emotional swing late in the third quarter after Broadwater hit a pair of free throws, trimming Berkeley’s lead to 39-33 with under a minute to play in the period.
Haines could be heard yelling, “Don’t let him get it back,” in reference to Barkley, but the Tornado lost the sharpshooter and he made them pay with a buzzer-beating three and a 42-33 lead entering the fourth.
Keyser’s Jack Stanislawczyk hit a pair of threes in the final seconds of the fourth quarter for six points.
Berkeley Springs led 26-23 at halftime.
Barkley gave the Indians a 26-18 lead in the final seconds of the second quarter, but the Tornado scored five points in just 16 seconds to get to within one possession at the intermission.
First, Broadwater slotted a nifty bounce pass to Braydon Keller, who finished with five points, then good defense forced Berkeley Springs to travel. Keyser ran the pure-shooting Weinrich off a bevy of screens, and he buried a 3 at the buzzer, his second of the half, to shock the Indians’ faithful.
Weinrich led the Tornado in the first half with six points, followed by Keller with four and Mike Schell with three.
Eight different Keyser players factored into the scoring in the opening half, and its bench had more points than the starters: 12-11.
Berkeley Springs’ offense took a far different approach, relying heavily on the scoring of Ross and Barkley. The duo combined for 10 first-half points — the rest of the squad had six.
Keyser came out hot, scoring seven of the first 10 points of the night for a 7-3 lead with 5:45 left in the first period. Schell and Hunter Van Pelt were dominating the boards early, both notching put-backs.
Ross countered with a personal 6-0 run, but Alec Stanislawczyk finished on a runout in the final seconds for an 11-9 lead after one.
Barkley didn’t score his first points until 7:25 of the second quarter, but he and Ross got out running for an 8-0 Berkeley Springs run to lead 18-14 with 5:24 left in the half.
Following a Tornado bucket, Berkeley Springs got the better of the ensuing four minutes, until Keyser made its move to make it a game at halftime. Once in the second half, Keyser had its chances, but it couldn’t get over the hump.
Despite the loss, Keyser still has more basketball to play, heading to Wheeling Central Catholic next week for the Class AAA, Region I co-final. Wheeling Central defeated North Marion, 75-48, on Friday.
Wheeling Central (19-3) presents another difficult road challenge for Keyser (7-17), but the Tornado are a game away from states. In high school basketball, anything can happen.
“It’s March Madness, anybody can win and there’s no pressure on us,” Haines said. “We’re playing one of the best teams in the state. If you look at Hampshire last year, they went down to the state tournament last year and beat a one seed.
“If we come out, learn from the mistakes tonight and play some basketball like we did at Hampshire, I think we can compete with them.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.