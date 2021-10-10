KEYSER, W.Va. — Sammy Bradfield ran for 244 yards on 30 carries and scored four touchdowns, but visiting Point Pleasant held off the late Tornado comeback to win 35-33 on Friday.
The Big Blacks led 35-20 after marching 99 yards on their final scoring drive following a Keyser fumble recovery at the one.
After being stopped four times inside the Point Pleasant five, Keyser got a big break when Cayden Youngblood fell on a Point Pleasant fumble in the end zone for a touchdown. Seth Earnest’s extra point made it 35-27. After recovering the onside kick, Keyser scored again on Bradfield’s final touchdown, but Benny Oates’ two-point run was stopped.
Keyser got one more chance but the desperation pass was intercepted at the 17.
Point Pleasant’s Gavin Jeffers finished with 191 rushing yards on 18 carries, while Evan Roach added 44 yards on 14 attempts. Roach also completed 8 of 12 passes for 195 yards, with Cody Schultz leading the wideouts with five catches for 81 yards. Jeffers also caught two passes for 104 yards.
Roach rushed for two touchdowns and passed for another.
Keyser (3-2) hopes to end its two-game losing streak on Friday against Allegany at Greenway Avenue Stadium.
Moorefield 22 Northern 13
MOOREFIELD, W.Va. — Coleman Mongold’s 82-yard kickoff return for a touchdown midway through the fourth quarter squashed visiting Northern’s comeback Friday night in Moorefield as the Yellow Jackets defeated the Huskies for the first time since 1983.
Moorefield (5-1) has won five straight after opening the season with a home loss to Frankfort.
Mongold’s score followed a Kellen Hinebaugh 16-yard touchdown reception from Kyle Broadwater that pulled the Huskies to within three at 16-13. Northern was trying to erase a 16-0 deficit.
Mongold scored the game’s first touchdown on a 23-yard pass from Branson See and freshman Kyle Molen kicked a 28-yard field goal 15 seconds before halftime.
Midway through the third quarter, Blake Funk scored on a 14-yard run and Molen’s kick put Moorefield up 16-0.
Jamison Warnick started the Huskies’ comeback with a 5-yard touchdown run with three minutes left in the third quarter.
Northern (3-3) visits Mountain Ridge and the Yellow Jackets play at undefeated East Hardy on Friday in their annual battle for Hardy County.
Hampshire 35 Petersburg 14
PETERSBURG, W.Va. — Hampshire quarterback Alex Hott rushed for three touchdowns and passed for two more to lead the Trojans over host Petersburg on Friday evening.
The game’s start was delayed by a power outage and when it did resume, it was played with lights from only one side of the stadium.
Hampshire (3-3) led 35-6 at halftime. Austin Taylor and Ashton Haslacker each had 38-yard touchdown receptions.
Hott ran for 46 yards and was 11 of 18 for 270 yards passing. Haslacker had 170 receiving yards on five catches and gained 53 yards on eight carries.
Petersburg’s William VanMeter returned a kickoff 90 yards for a touchdown in the first quarter and Trace Rohrbaugh, who led the Vikings with 88 yards on 15 carries, scored on an 11-yard run and two-point conversion run for the only score by either team in the second half. Peyton Day added 66 yards on 24 carries.
The Trojans visit Berkeley Springs on Friday and Petersburg (1-4) travels to Clear Spring on Oct. 22.
East Hardy 53 Bath County, Va. 12
HOT SPRINGS, Va. — East Hardy rolled to its sixth-straight victory at Bath County on Friday evening.
Mario Combs, Noah Lang and Dawson Price scored touchdowns in the Cougars’ rout.
East Hardy led 47-0 at halftime.
The Cougars, the top team in the West Virginia Secondary Schools Activities Commission, host cross-county rival Moorefield on Friday.
Spring Mills 21 Frankfort 20
MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — One point again decided the outcome between visiting Frankfort and Spring Mills on Friday.
The score was the same as last year, too.
However, this time the Falcons were on the short end of the result one year after celebrating a thrilling overtime victory at home against the Cardinals.
The Falcons (4-3) have lost three straight and will be idle next week before hosting Elkins in their final home game of the season Oct. 22.
Additional details about Friday’s game will appear later this week in the Times-News.
