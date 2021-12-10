FRANKLIN, W.Va. — Pendleton County’s Braden McClanahan made one of two free throws in the closing seconds that helped the host Panthers turn back a furious Keyser rally 62-61 Thursday evening.
The Golden Tornado (1-1) surrendered a 10-point, 31-21 halftime lead and midway through the fourth quarter trailed by 10. With 90 seconds to play, Noah Broadwater and Jacob Weinrich each hit 3-pointers that led to a 61-all tie before McClanahan, who finished with eight points, made the game-winning free throw with five seconds remaining. Keyser’s game-winning shot at the buzzer missed.
Broadwater, who had five assists, and Pendleton’s Tanner Townsend had identical scoring stat lines finishing with co-game-high 22 points. Each player had six baskets, including two 3-pointers, and made 8 of 10 free throws. Clayton Kisamore scored 13 of his 17 points in the second half that helped the Panthers take the lead. He sank 14 baskets and was 50% at the line, making 3 of 6 attempts.
Pendleton started quickly, leading 16-11 after the first period but Keyser got hot in the second, scoring 20 points while holding the Panthers to five for the 10-point halftime margin.
Keyser’s lead was trimmed to one at 40-39 going into the final eight minutes.
Seth Healy contributed 11 points with two 3-pointers and a 5-of-8 performance at the charity stripe and led the team with eight rebounds. Sammy Bradfield scored eight points and Weinrich finished with six.
Cole Day also scored eight points in Pendleton’s season-opening win.
Keyser won the junior varsity game 45-31 behind Patrick Liller’s 12 points and Donovan Washington’s 10.
Both teams are on the road Tuesday with Keyser at Petersburg and Pendleton County taking on Tygarts Valley.
