MCHENRY — Drew Matlick was the low medalist, and Keyser again topped a field of area schools on Tuesday at Lodestone.
Matlick had the day's low score with a 37 to lead Keyser, which shot a 169 to finish first ahead of Southern (183), Allegany (204), Frankfort (208), Northern (235) and Fort Hill (282).
In addition to Matlick, three other Golden Tornado shot in the 40s: Evan Ack (43), Owen Sweitzer (44) and Noah Broadwater (45).
For Southern, Hank Lewis finished at 45, Levi Campbell tallied a 46, Brady Canfield garnered a 48 and Brent Canfield ended at 49.
Sean Brady paced Allegany with a 43, followed by Jace Patton at 50, Griffin Madden at 54 and Daniel Reed at 57. For Frankfort, Ashton Moorehead shot a 46, Bryson Moorehead a 48, Keegan Bennett at 55 and Ethan Gattens a 59.
Northern's score was made up by Ayla Speicher (56), Nate Wilhelm (58), Luke Wilburn (60) and Luke Brenneman (61). For Fort Hill, Landon Colangelo, Matthew Fetters and Cole Blank shot a 70. Carter Fetters shot a 72.
Northern is playing at Fantasy Valley on Thursday at 4 p.m. Keyser, Frankfort, Northern, Southern and Berkeley Springs are playing at Mill Creek on Monday at 4 p.m.
Allegany, Fort Hill, Northern and Southern will be at the Cumberland Country Club on Tuesday at 4 p.m.
