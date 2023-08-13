GRAFTON, W.Va. — Drew Matlick was the low medalist, and Keyser took first place at Tygart’s Lake by 11 strokes on Friday.
The Golden Tornado (157) topped a five-team field that also included East Fairmont (168), Grafton (176), Frankfort (189) and Berkeley Springs (208).
In addition to Matlick, who shot a 37, Noah Broadwater shot a 39, Owen Sweitzer ended at 40 and Trey Kitzmiller added a 41.
East Fairmont was paced by Blake Hunt at 39, and Garrett Bosley, Trece Tucker and Greyson Stewart all shot 43s.
For Grafton, Corbin Knotts shot a 40, Aiden Sheme added a 42 and Dustin Keener ended at 43. Bryson Moorehead and Ashton Moorehead led the way for Frankfort by shooting a 39 and 42, respectively.
Truly Henry was Berkeley Springs’ top golfer with a 47.
