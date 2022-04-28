KEYSER, W.Va. — Three times Seth Healy came to the dish with men in scoring position Wednesday, and three times the Keyser slugger plated runs in bunches.
The Keyser junior smoked a two-run double, a two-run single and cleared the bases with a two-bagger in three consecutive innings against Mineral County rival Frankfort.
With Healy taking care of the offense with seven ribbies and right-hander Noah Broadwater pitching a complete-game gem, Keyser cruised at Frankfort, 12-1, in five innings to sweep the Falcons in the regular season for the first time since 2015.
“We hadn’t been hitting the ball lately,” Keyser head coach Scott Rohrbaugh said. “We’d been swinging at bad pitches and taking good pitches. ... It took a few innings to figure (Peyton) Clark out, but even then we were putting the ball in play.
“They were being more disciplined at the plate. You do that, you put the ball in play, eventually, you’re going to find holes.”
Keyser, which beat Frankfort, 11-6, on April 13, had won just two of its previous 16 encounters against the Falcons entering this season.
Broadwater allowed just one run on four hits with three Ks and a walk in five innings pitched, and the Golden Tornado line-up pushed across double-digit runs on 13 base hits to make their series history just that — history.
“They hit the crap out of the ball,” Frankfort head coach Matt Miller said. “We gave them some free base-runners, and when we did they took advantage and hit the ball. They earned it, plain and simple.”
Nobody was more opportunistic than Healy, who went 3 for 4 at the dish and added two runs scored to his seven RBIs.
The junior came into Tuesday with a team-high .425 average, and his output against Frankfort pushed his RBI total from 14 to 21 with just three swings of the bat.
“He’s had a really good week,” Rohrbaugh said. “He’s seeing the ball well. Some of my other guys, they saw the ball well (too). It can all change tomorrow, but today what we worked on all came together.”
Frankfort started off the contest well, as Clark threw three straight fly-outs for a three-up, three-down inning in the top of the first, and Tyler White slotted a hard grounder just over the first-base bag for a run-scoring double in the bottom half.
The Falcons maintained a narrow 1-0 edge until the third inning, but that’s when the wheels started to fall off.
A walk, a misplayed grounder and a hit-by-pitch loaded the bases with no outs, and Clark plunked the next batter to level the score. One hitter later, Healy roped a double that one-hopped the fence in left to plate two additional tallies.
Keyser added two more runs — Konner Bennett notched a sacrifice fly and Caden Youngblood garnered an RBI single — for a 5-1 edge.
The usual suspects impacted the scoring the following frame with Healy driving in a pair on a single, and Bennett sliced an RBI single down the right-field line — all with two outs.
Broadwater helped his own cause in the fifth thanks to a two-out RBI single, and that’s when Healy brought a trio of Golden Tornado players home to push Keyser’s lead to a run rule.
Four other Golden Tornado batters joined Healy in the multi-hit club.
Broadwater was 2 for 3 with an RBI and three runs scored, Sammy Bradfield finished 2 for 2 and scored thrice, Bennett ended 2 for 3 with two ribbies and Youngblood garnered two hits in three at-bats with an RBI and a run scored.
The victory pushed Keyser’s record to 9-6 with the playoffs looming in two weeks. The Golden Tornado face Grafton at home on Thursday at 4 p.m. in another key sectional bout.
While sweeping Frankfort is always a goal entering the season, Keyser isn’t satisfied, and for good reason. In that 2015 campaign when the Golden Tornado last beat their rivals twice, the Falcons won the ones that mattered — taking two in the playoffs.
“This is practice and warmups for the real season,” Rohrbaugh said. “It doesn’t matter if you’re 32-0 or if you’re 0-32, you can still get to Charleston.”
On the flip side, Frankfort (7-9) knows it can still get out of the region, but it’ll need to make significant strides before postseason ball to make a run. The first chance to improve comes at Berkeley Springs on Friday at 5 p.m.
“We’ve got to get better in two weeks,” Miller said. “That is the game plan, but if we don’t get better it’s not going to matter. We have to play better defense. We have to pitch better.”
