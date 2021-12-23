KEYSER, W.Va. — It isn’t often a team wins by 21 without a player finishing in double figures, but Keyser achieved the feat against Northern on Wednesday night.
The Golden Tornado’s depth was on full display, with four different players scoring at least eight points to guide them to a 47-26 victory over Northern.
The win puts the Tornado at 3-2 for the season, their first positive mark since winning the season opener before dropping back-to-back heartbreakers.
Keyser’s defense was the star of the show at the start, holding the Huskies without a field goal during the entire opening frame. Averi Everline and Aly Smith scored four points each and the Tornado led 13-3.
Smith scored four more in the second along with Summer Reid, and Alexa Shoemaker tallied five points to help Keyser to a 30-12 halftime edge. The Golden Tornado outscored Northern, 17-11, in the second half to cruise to victory.
Northern actually had the game’s high scorer, with Kylee Barnes tallying 11 points, but other than Lydia Nelson, who scored seven, no one else finished with more than two points.
Everline and Shoemaker paced Keyser with nine points each; Sydney Taylor and Smith added eight apiece; and Reid chipped in six.
In the junior varsity game, Keyser won, 33-9.
The Golden Tornado were led by Makayla Gillaspie with 10 points on five field goals, and Mya Green scored eight on three buckets and 2 for 3 foul shooting. Madison Kilduff scored five points for Northern and Leah McKenzie four.
