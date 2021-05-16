MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — Keyser mashed 40 hits between two games Saturday, blasting Martinsburg 18-0 and 25-1 to improve to 18-2 on the season.
The Golden Tornado exploded for 15 runs in the top of the first to win by run rule in three frames.
Morgan Pratt led the charge with three hits in three at-bats with five RBIs and two runs. Claire DelSignore and Averi Everline both drove in three runs on two hits, one a double.
Aly Smith went 3 for 3 with three runs and a ribbie, and Carlie DelSignore batted 2 for 4 with two runs and an RBI.
Makayla Gillaspie hit safely in both of her at-bats from the nine hole, scoring twice and driving a run in.
Shoemaker got the win in the circle after throwing three innings of scoreless, one-hit ball, while striking out six and walking two.
In game two, Shoemaker crushed two home runs and a double, three of her five hits, to drive in eight runs and score five times in the 24-run rout over the Bulldogs.
Carlie DelSignore batted 4 for 5 with three runs, and Smith and Haley Massie both registered three base-knocks and two RBIs. Massie and Gillaspie both homered in the second affair.
Gillaspie drove in four runs on a 2 for 2 game at the plate, Claire DelSignore hit 2 for 4 with three RBIs and Alyvia Idleman also tallied two hits off the bench.
Keyser faces Moorefield at home today at 6 p.m.
