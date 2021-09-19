KEYSER, W.Va. — The Keyser-Robert C. Byrd matchup was supposed to open the season, and though the contest Friday was delayed by four weeks, the Golden Tornado took no time putting RCB to bed.
Seth Healy tossed a pair of first-half touchdowns and Keyser broke off a trio of long runs to turn back Robert C. Byrd, 35-13.
After do-it-all tailback Jeremiah King caught a pass from Nick George and sprinted 47 yards to the house with 11:38 left in the fourth quarter, the Golden Tornado’s lead stood at just 21-13.
That’s when Sammy Bradfield broke off an electric 67-yard score. Benny Oates put the finishing touches on the win over the WVSSAC Class AA No. 1 squad with a 52-yard TD on the ground in the final two minutes.
Keyser led 21-7 at the half. King, who has amassed more than 5,000 rushing yards during his decorated high school career, sat out the first two quarters before playing the final two.
A trio of Seths combined on the Golden Tornado’s first score. Seth Healy found Seth Sions through the air for an 18-yard touchdown, and Seth Earnest booted the PAT through the uprights at the 7:34 mark. Earnest was 5 for 5 on extra points.
Hunter VanPelt put Keyser up 14-0 with a 50-yard rushing touchdown with 3:12 left in the quarter.
RCB responded as George connected with Nathaniel Junkins on an 11-yard score with 4:23 left in the half. After a big reception by VanPelt brought Keyser deep into RCB territory, Bradfield caught a four-yard touchdown pass from Healy with seconds left before halftime.
Caden Youngblood also had a fumble recovery during the first half.
Keyser (2-0) is at Hampshire (2-2) on Friday at 7 p.m.
Frankfort 67 Berkeley Springs 26
SHORT GAP, W.Va. — Frankfort head coach Kevin Whiteman wasn’t quite happy with his offense’s execution after beating Washington last week. They responded in a major way, rushing for 508 yards on 18.1 yards a carry and scoring nine touchdowns.
Joel Myers garnered three touchdowns during the first quarter, and Parker VanMeter rushed for a game-high 133 yards and added a pair of scores to lead Frankfort to its ninth win over Berkeley Springs in 10 tries.
The Falcons didn’t throw a single pass: they didn’t need to. They were actually even with Berkeley Springs on first downs, 16-16, because of how many big plays the offense amassed.
Peyton Clark carried the ball five times for 89 yards and two touchdowns. Myers had 94 yards and scored on both of his runs — that doesn’t include the fumble he recovered and scored for a TD on offense.
Corbin Stone tallied 89 yards on four carries for two touchdowns. Rocky Fontenot had three rushes for 81 yards and a score.
Logan Athey had an interception, and Chase Snyder recovered a fumble.
Frankfort (4-0) is at Northern (1-2) on Friday at 7 p.m.
Northern 46 Clear Spring 8
ACCIDENT — After a pair of inconsistent outings to open the season, both resulting in losses, Northern played a full 48 minutes at home against Clear Spring on Friday.
The Huskies scored five touchdowns during the opening half on offense, and their defense didn’t allow Clear Spring to touch the scoreboard until there was 3:30 left.
Northern carried the ball 29 times for 326 yards. Clear Spring managed just 137 yards and fumbled five times.
“Nice to get that first win, especially your homecoming game,” Northern head coach Phil Carr said. “I thought our kids and coaches did a good job, as we had to make some adjustments with some guys out of the lineup.
“We were able to put two halves together unlike the first two games where we dug a hole in the first half and then outplayed our opponents in the second half. Hopefully we can take this momentum into next week against a good Frankfort team.”
Jamison Warnick led Northern offensively with 13 carries for 164 yards and three touchdowns. He’s averaging 126 yards a night through three games. Meanwhile, Chance Ritchey made a game-high 12 tackles for defense — he has 43 stops so far this year.
Ethan Sebold had six carries for 62 yards and two scores. Logan Miller rushed it three times for 61 yards and a touchdown. Wally Brands was a perfect 4 for 4 on extra points.
Sebold tallied nine tackles; Connor Lawson made nine stops and sacked the opposing QB once; Hayden Loewendick recovered two fumbles; and Jared Graham took a fourth-quarter fumble 33 yards to the house.
Clear Spring was led by Caleb Younker, who finished with 46 yards on 12 touches. Its lone points were via a Brayden Sims one-yard run and a two-point conversion through the air during the fourth quarter.
Northenr (1-2) hosts Frankfort (4-0) on Friday at 7 p.m.
East Hardy 30 Tygarts Valley 14
BAKER, W.Va. — East Hardy, the No. 2-rated team in Class A, received 100-plus yards on the ground and a touchdown from Damian Iman, as the Cougars stayed undefeated with a win over Tygarts Valley.
Mason Miller ran for 86 yards on the ground and two touchdowns and completed 4 of 15 passes for 45 yards and another score.
Following a Tygarts Valley giveaway, Iman started the Cougars’ scoring with a 14-yard rushing touchdown with eight minutes left in the first quarter. Miller gave the Cougars a 12-0 halftime lead, hitting Mario Combs for a nine-yard score with 2:17 left in the quarter.
Miller crossed the goal line again on the ground from two yards out with 8:03 left in the third; he later pushed the Cougars up 24-0 with an 11-yard burst at the 1:50 mark.
The Bulldogs garnered their first points when Garrett Gibson returned a Mason pass the other way for a 26-yard interception for a touchdown with 10:07 left. Gibson also took a fumble 65 yards to the house in the fourth.
Gibson also rushed for 73 yards, and Nate Hulver picked of a pass himself and added 35 yards on the ground.
Damian Dellinger gave East Hardy one more score with 3:27 left on a two-yard run.
East Hardy (4-0) is off this week.
Moorefield 45 Tucker Co. 14
MOOREFIELD, W.Va. — The aerial duo of Moorefield’s Branson See and Coleman Mongold diced up Tucker County at home on Friday night.
See completed 9 of 14 passes for a season-high 161 yards, a touchdown and two more on the ground, while Mongold, his top target, hauled in five receptions for 118 yards and a TD.
A quartet of runners found the end zone. Gavin Wolfe had 11 carries for 97 yards and a score. Blake Funk tallied 73 yards on 11 runs. Adam Landes and See tied for a team-high with two touchdowns on the ground.
Moorefield’s defense picked off Tucker County quarterback Ethan Rosenau three times and recovered a fumble. Rosenau avoided a shutout with a two-yard rushing TD in the fourth quarter; he was 14 for 25 for 140 yards.
Jared Reall gave Tucker another fourth-period tally with a 61-yard rushing touchdown.
If you take away Reall’s burst, Moorefield held Tucker to just five yards on 17 carries. The Yellow Jackets had a 409-206 edge in total offense and 20-11 in first down. They didn’t turn the ball over once en route to victory.
Moorefield (2-1) is at Petersburg (1-2) on Friday at 7 p.m.
