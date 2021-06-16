KEYSER, W.Va. — In a deciding Game Three between West Virginia Class AA, Region I juggernauts, Keyser couldn’t overcome an early hole and fell to Oak Glen, 4-3.
The Golden Tornado took the opening game of the series at Ron Mathias Field 3-2 in dramatic fashion and stumbled 4-2 in Game Two on the road, setting up a win-or-go-home rubber match Wednesday.
Oak Glen started fast with a two-out, two-RBI single to right field off the bat of Olivia Munoz for a 2-0 edge in the top half of the first.
The Golden Bears added an insurance run on a Sarah Brown sacrifice fly in the fifth, which Keyser answered with a two-run home run by Averi Everline in the bottom half.
Oak Glen padded its lead at 4-2 thanks to a Makayla Zoellers RBI single an inning later, and again, the Golden Tornado responded with a big fly.
Haley Massie launched a solo shot to get within one once more, but Maddie McKay struck out the Golden Tornado in order in the bottom of the seventh to deny Keyser a trip to the state tournament.
Alexa Shoemaker got the start in the circle for the Golden Tornado, tossing four solid innings in which she allowed three runs on five hits. Charity Wolfe delivered three scoreless frames of one-hit ball in relief.
Everline accounted for two of Keyser’s three base knocks. Oak Glen hit safely six times.
Golden Bears starting pitcher Lizzie Kell picked up the win allowing two runs on two hits in 4 1/3 innings, striking out nine and walking two. McKay gave up one run on a hit in 2 2/3 frames.
Keyser’s impressive campaign comes to a close with a 28-5 mark. Its 28 wins were the most in school history.
