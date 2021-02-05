Keyser seniors Zion Powell and Gavin Root celebrate signing their National Letters of Intent to continue playing football on Friday at Keyser High School. Powell will be part of the first team at Bluefield State College since it dropped football in 1980 and Root is going to Frostburg State University. Front row, left to right, Powell and Root. Back row, left to right, assistant coach Nick Whiteman, head coach Derek Stephen and assistant coach Seth Gordon.