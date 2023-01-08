FARMINGTON, W.Va. — Noah Broadwater and Drew Matlick finished in double figures, but No. 3 Keyser saw its four-game winning streak come to an end with a 63-57 loss to North Marion on Saturday night.
The Golden Tornado (6-2) led 15-14 after a quarter, trailied 31-27 at the half and 44-36 after three. Broadwater scored seven points in the fourth to lower the deficit, but North Marion held on thanks to four buckets from Landon Frey in the period.
Broadwater ended with 14 points, Matlick scored 11, Patrick Liller and Mike Schell tallied nine apiece and Jack Stanislawczyk garnered seven.
Four North Marion scorers crossed double figures led by Preston Williams’ game-high 16. Frey added 15, Casey Minor tallied 11 and Harley Sickles notched 10.
North Marion won the junior varsity game 51-36. Jace Courrier paced the Tornado JVs with 12 points.
Keyser 66 Berkeley Springs 40
KEYSER, W.Va. — Keyser dominated the third quarter to dispatch Berkeley Springs on Friday night.
After taking leads of 10-9 and 22-17 after the first two period, the Golden Tornado won the third 24-10 to break the game open. Seven different Keyser players scored in the period.
Schell notched a team-high 16, Liller tallied 11, Matlick scored eight and Stanislawczyk chipped in seven.
Ty’mir Ross was the high scorer for Berkeley Springs with 20 points.
Keyser won the junior varsity game 31-17. Evan Ack, Daulton Middleton, Kam Samples and Jace Courrier scored five points each for the Tornado.
In the freshman game, Keyser topped Berkeley Springs, 47-17. Grayson Lambka (19 points) and Braylon McGreevy (16) topped the Golden Tornado.
Keyser hosts Trinity Christian on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
South Harrison 59 Frankfort 46
SHORT GAP, W.Va. — Noah Burnside exploded for 32 points to help South Harrison pull away from Frankfort on Friday night.
Following a competitive opening half — South Harrison led 5-4 after a quarter and the game was tied at 19-all at the intermission — the Hawks outscored the Falcons, 40-27, during the second half.
Burnside tallied 25 of his points after halftime. Corey Boulden added 17 for South Harrison.
Frankfort was paced by Cam Layton (14 points) and Tyson Spencer (12).
The Falcons cruised in the junior varsity game, 75-15, behind 30 points from Jeremy Phillips. Jeremiah Babo (15) and Uriah Cutter (10) also finished in double figures.
Frankfort (2-5) hosts No. 2 Allegany (9-1) on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
Elkins 68 Hampshire 39
ELKINS, W.Va. — Elkins dominated the middle quarters 39-15 to beat Hampshire on Saturday.
Elkins led 13-10 after the first period and extended its margin to 34-19 at the half and 52-25 after three. Cory Harper tallied a game-high 17 points for Elkins, followed by Malachi Watson with 14 and Brock Holland with 10.
Hampshire was led by Easton Shanholtz with 12 points. Jenson Fields scored 11 and JJ Charlton added eight.
The Trojans (4-6) host Martinsburg on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
Tygarts Valley 52 Petersburg 47
MILL CREEK, W.Va. — Tygarts Valley edged Petersburg in overtime Friday to give head coach Tom Wamsley the 400th win of his career.
In the back-and-forth affair, Tygarts Valley led 17-16 at the end of the first quarter, Petersburg led 27-23 at the half and 38-35 after three. The game was tied at 45 going into overtime.
Tygarts Valley had its chances to win in regulation but hit just 2 of 9 free throws in the fourth.
Kaden Moore scored a game-high 14 points for Tygarts Valley. Ashton Workman ended with 12 and Ezra Scott notched 11. Zalon Barrick paced Petersburg with 13 points.
Petersburg (3-4) is at East Hardy (5-4) on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
Paw Paw 76 Harman 47
PAW PAW, W.Va. — Donovan Tanouye scored a game-high 26 points, and Paw Paw romped Harman on Friday night.
Paw Paw (6-3) had leads of 18-7, 45-17 and 65-29 at the end of the first three quarters. Connor Williams (11 points), Tyler McGraw (10) and Greyson Corbett (10) joined Tanouye in double figures for the Pirates.
Joe Fridley and Jacob Paugh topped Harman in scoring with 17 and 16 points, respectively.
Paw Paw hosts Turkeyfoot on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
Calvary 52 Cumberland Valley 50
CRESAPTOWN — Down by one in the waning seconds, Noah Robinette drilled the winning 3-pointer with 1.6 seconds remaining to complete Calvary’s comeback against Cumberland Valley on Friday night.
Calvary (3-6) trailed 37-31 entering the fourth quarter, taking a one-point lead with 20 seconds left before Cumberland Valley made a lay-up on the other end to set up Robinette’s winner.
“Our gameplan going into the game was to match them in hustle and to use their aggressive play to our advantage,” Calvary head coach Steve Robinette said. “We worked the ball inside, and took advantage of driving lanes which put them in foul trouble early.”
Noah Robinette topped Calvary with 20 points, six rebounds and six assists. Ethan Livengood had a double double with 18 points and 12 rebounds with four assists. Eli Leith added eight points, 10 rebounds and three assists; Asher Westrom notched two points, seven assists and four steals; and Brady Morgan garnered four points.
Calvary hosts Frederick Christian on Monday at 6 p.m.
