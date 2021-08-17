KEYSER, W.Va. — Behind low medalist Noah Broadwater’s 39, Keyser edged out Allegany and Southern to take a six-team local match at Polish Pines on Monday.
The Golden Tornado finished at 170, beating the Campers by a stroke and the Rams by two. Frankfort ended in fourth shooting a 200, with Fort Hill and Mountain Ridge tying for fifth at 243.
In addition to the solid play of Broadwater, Drew Malick and Evan Ack both shot 41’s for Keyser. Logan Jones and Owen Sweitzer ended at 49 each to just put the Golden Tornado in first.
Allegany was paced by Darian Bauer, who shot a 40 to equal Southern’s Hank Lewis for the second-best round of the day. Aidan Paulman tallied a 43 and Griffin Madden and Jace Patton finished at 44 apiece to fill out the Campers’ 170 card.
Other than Lewis, Brady Canfield finished at 42, Aerik Lebon at 43 and Tucker Cosner at 47 for the Rams.
Keegan Bennett shot a 48 and Chase McCoy 49 to lead Frankfort. Landon Sturtz topped Fort Hill with a 57, and Conner Lyons was Mountain Ridge’s low score at 51.
Frankfort, Southern, Bishop Walsh, Northern, Mountain Ridge and Keyser have a match today at The Wisp (Fantasy Valley) at 4 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.