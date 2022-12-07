KEYSER, W.Va. — Pendleton County tied the game with 30 seconds left, but Keyser center Mike Schell beat the buzzer with a baseline jumper to push the Tornado to a 58-56 win.
The contest was the first of coach Scott Furey's career, taking over for longtime head man Johnny Haines Jr.
Schell benefitted from a friendly roll, as his shot bounced high off the iron and into the cup for the final of his team-high 15 points. He added 10 rebounds for a double-double.
Keyser led 20-11 after the first quarter thanks to nine points from Schell, but Pendleton County pulled within a bucket after Clayton Kisamore scored eight points in the period to lower the Tornado's lead to 31-29 at the break.
The Golden Tornado extended their lead to 47-43 after three quarters and did just enough in the fourth to hold off Pendleton County in their home opener.
Noah Broadwater was second on Keyser with 14 points, adding six assists, Donovan Washington ended with nine points and Jack Stanislawczyk chipped in six.
Kisamore led Pendleton County with 20 points, Josiah Kimble tallied 11 and Brayden Beachler ended with eight.
Keyser won the junior varsity game 30-28. Chase Davis (eight points), Jace Courrier (seven) and Kam Samples (six) paced the Tornado JVs. Cashton Kisamore garnered 10 points for Pendleton.
Keyser (1-0) hosts Moorefield on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
