KEYSER, W.Va. — Pendleton County tied the game with 30 seconds left, but Keyser center Mike Schell beat the buzzer with a baseline jumper to push the Tornado to a 58-56 win.
The contest was the first of coach Scott Furey’s career, taking over for longtime head man Johnny Haines Jr.
Schell benefitted from a friendly roll, as his shot bounced high off the iron and into the cup for the final of his team-high 15 points. He added 10 rebounds for a double-double.
Keyser led 20-11 after the first quarter thanks to nine points from Schell, but Pendleton County pulled within a bucket after Clayton Kisamore scored eight points in the period to lower the Tornado’s lead to 31-29 at the break.
The Golden Tornado extended their lead to 47-43 after three quarters and did just enough in the fourth to hold off Pendleton County in their home opener.
Noah Broadwater was second on Keyser with 14 points, adding six assists, Donovan Washington ended with nine points and Jack Stanislawczyk chipped in six.
Kisamore led Pendleton County with 20 points, Josiah Kimble tallied 11 and Brayden Beachler ended with eight.
Keyser won the junior varsity game 30-28. Chase Davis (eight points), Jace Courrier (seven) and Kam Samples (six) paced the Tornado JVs. Cashton Kisamore garnered 10 points for Pendleton.
Keyser (1-0) hosts Moorefield on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
Allegany 62 Broadfording 49
HAGERSTOWN — Caiden Chorpenning poured in 23 points, and Allegany raced past Broadfording in its opener on Tuesday.
Chorpenning made 10 field goals (two 3-pointer) and a free throw and pulled down 10 rebounds for a double-double. He was also one of four Campers, along with Blake Powell, Cayden Bratton and Chazz Imes, to garner two steals.
Imes and Dylan Shaffer joined Chorpenning in double-figures for Allegany with 12 and 10 points, respectively. Isaiah Fields notched eight points and Bratton scored seven. Bratton also notched five boards and dished out four assists.
Allegany made 22 field goals and shot an efficient 15 of 19 from the free-throw line. Imes was 10 for 11 from the charity stripe. Broadfording scored its 49 points on 19 field goals (seven 3-pointers) and made 4 of 6 foul shots.
Boran Dogan paced Broadfording with 15 points, followed by Dawda Silva with 13, Brandon Monroe with eight and Luka Sandeu with seven. Dogan, Monroe and Silva drilled a pair of 3-pointers each.
Allegany (1-0) is at Berkeley Springs on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
Northern 68 Salisbury 53
SALISBURY, Pa. — Northern exploded for 28 points in the second quarter to gain control and hold off Salisbury in its opener Tuesday.
The Huskies trailed 13-12 after the opening quarter but dominated the second to lead 40-27 at the intermission. Northern extended its lead to 55-37 entering the fourth quarter before ultimately winning by 15.
Kellen Hinebaugh led the way for Northern offensively with 21 points on seven field goals and 7 of 12 foul shooting. Ethan Sebold was second on the squad with 15 points, followed by Easton Rhoten with 14, and Alex Knauff and Abe Schilpp at eight apiece.
Salisbury’s offense was paced by Lance Jones and Daulton Sellers, who tallied 21 and 17 points, respectively. Jones made three 3-pointers. Rhoten topped Northern with two triples.
In the junior varsity game, Northern won 39-13. Cole Folk was the Huskies’ leading scorer with 11 points.
Northern (1-0) is at Allegany on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.