KEYSER, W.Va. — Three Keyser golfer scored personal bests to lead Keyser to a first-place finish at Polish Pines on Wednesday.
The Tornado shot a 158 to top Southern (165), Allegany (172), Frankfort (174), Northern (210) and Fort Hill (268).
Noah Broadwater tied for the day’s lowest score with a 34, matching the performance of Frankfort No. 1 Bryson Moorehead. Evan Ack notched a 38, Drew Matlick tallied a 39 and Brianna O’Reilly ended at 47.
Broadwater, Ack and O’Reilly’s rounds were all the best of their careers.
Southern finished seven strokes back, led by Hank Lewis, who shot a 36 — the third-lowest round of the match. Brady Canfield added a 38, Tucker Cosner chipped in a 45 and Levi Campbell notched a 46.
Jace Patton paced Allegany with a round of 37, just ahead of Sean Brady (38) and Griffin Madden (41). Josef Sneathen was fourth for the Campers with a 56.
Frankfort ended two strokes back of Allegany, with Bryson Moorehead, Ashton Moorehead (41) and Keegan Bennett (45) shooting in the 40s or better. Landon Catlett was the Falcons’ fourth countable score at 54.
Northern came in fifth with a quartet of golfers who shot in the ‘50s. Ayla Speicher and Luke Brenneman had rounds of 52, and Nate Wilhelm and Luke Wilburn both ended at 53.
For Fort Hill, Landon Colangelo and Kenny Martin each shot 66, Matt Fetters shot a 67 and Cole Blank ended at 69.
Frankfort, Keyser, Moorefield, Preston and Southern play at the Oakland Country Club on Monday at 4 p.m.
Moorefield tops field at Valley View
MOOREFIELD, W.Va — Moorefield took first on its home course on Tuesday, shooting a 163 to best Petersburg and East Hardy by 12 strokes.
JJ Carr and James Williams were the low medalists to lead Moorefield, and Isaac Rumer (45) and Tyler Miller (46) also had quality rounds.
Petersburg shot a 175, paced by Lucas Riggleman (40) and followed by Elijah Kuykendall (44), John Minnich (45) and Peyton Berg. For East Hardy, which also shot a 175, Jordan Teets shot a 37, JW Teets shot a 42, Nate Smith shot a 46 and Levi Mongold shot a 50.
Moorefield, Petersburg, Hampshire and Union play at Valley View on Monday at 4 p.m.
