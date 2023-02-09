ROMNEY, W.Va. — Not much went right for Keyser over the first three-and-a-half quarters Wednesday. At the end of the game, the Golden Tornado could do no wrong.
Hampshire controlled every facet of the game to carry a 38-27 advantage into the final five minutes. From that point forward, Keyser scored the game's final 13 points, 11 of which came by way of Averi Everline, to stun the Trojans.
Everline sunk the go-ahead 3-pointer with 47 seconds left, Hampshire missed a long-range prayer at the buzzer and Keyser came all the way back to score a key sectional win, 40-38.
"We've been down a lot this year, and in most games, we've found a way to fight back. We've never found a way to get over the hump," Keyser head coach Josh Blowe said.
"This is huge for us. ... To continue to fight and claw every bucket meant something. Every stop meant something. We just have to put four quarters together."
Keyser-Hampshire games are not for the faint of heart.
In the first meeting between the Class AAA, Region I, Section 2 rivals, the Trojans (11-9) won at the buzzer, 39-37, on a Liz Pryor put-back. The Golden Tornado (11-8) returned the favor by spoiling Hampshire's Senior Night.
Following an Autumn Kerchner free throw with 4:47 remaining, Everline — who had just two points before the final push — embarked on a personal 11-0 run, which included an old fashioned three-point play and two long-range makes.
Everline's first 3-pointer cut the Keyser deficit to 38-36, Maddie Harvey got the steal on the other end and the Golden Tornado called a timeout with 1:06 to go to draw up the winning play.
Keyser ran Everline off a double screen, with Kiara Kesner setting the pick down low and Kerchner at the elbow to free up Everline, who sunk the go-ahead trey with just seconds on the clock.
"In the huddle, we were down by two, and I looked at her dead in the eye and said, 'Averi, you're gonna make this big shot coming your way,'" Blowe said.
The Golden Tornado missed the front end of a one-and-one with 6.5 seconds left, but Hampshire couldn't make them pay at the buzzer.
"I thought our defense was tremendous," Hampshire interim head coach Troy Crane said. "And then down the stretch, we missed (two) one-and-one foul shots, and it just gave them opportunity after opportunity.
"Josh (Blowe) was phenomenal with extending the game by fouling and doing what they had to do. We have to make those foul shots."
While Everline — who matched Kerchner with a game-high 13 points — hit the vital shots on the offensive end, the comeback wouldn't have been possible without the Golden Tornado's defense.
Hampshire managed just two points in the decider, a Hannah Ault score early in the period.
"Doing your job, knowing your assignment," Blowe said to what Keyser did well on defense late in the contest. "They missed a couple free throws to help us.
"We were a little more aggressive in the passing lanes late in the game, which is awesome. We have to do that more from the start, whether it's zone or man."
The first three periods were all Hampshire.
Both teams struggled offensively at the onset, but Hampshire eventually began to figure out Keyser's defense — a 1-3 zone with a defender guarding All-Area guard Izzy Blomquist man-to-man.
The Trojans used an inside-outside game to go on a 10-2 run to lead 11-6 after the first quarter, and they built a double-digit lead late in the half before Kesner drilled a 3-pointer. Hampshire's edge stood at 22-15 at intermission.
Hampshire led by as much as 14 several times in the third quarter, and Keyser responded with a 6-0 flurry — which featured consecutive Kerchner makes — to trim its deficit to 33-25.
Blomquist rattled in a long-range trey at the buzzer to push Hampshire's advantage back to double digits entering the fourth.
However, Hampshire wasn't able to replicate its third-quarter magic, nor its late-game heroics in the teams' last meeting, in the waning seconds Wednesday.
Hannah Ault and Blomquist finished in double figures for Hampshire. The duo combined for 12 of the Trojans' 16 points after halftime. Pryor ended with six.
"We just have to work on executing at the end," Crane said. "You get a 15-point lead, you have to seal the deal."
Keyser, which has now won consecutive games after a four-game losing streak, hosts Fairmont Senior on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. Hampshire is at University on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.