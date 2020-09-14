NEW MANCHESTER, W.Va. — Keyser running back Drae Allen scored on an 11-yard touchdown run in the third quarter that pulled the Golden Tornado to within nine, giving the Keyser faithful hope of another Northern Panhandle comeback remininscent of their 26-pointer at Weir two years ago.
Unfortunately, Oak Glen’s Hunter Patterson, a West Virginia Kennedy Award candidate, amassed almost 300 yards by himself and scored three touchdowns to lead the WV MetroNews’ No. 4 Class AA team to a 35-12 victory over fifth-ranked Keyser.
It was the first loss for new head coach Derek Stephen as both he and Keyser drop to 1-1.
The Golden Tornado will host Washington on Friday at 7 p.m. in its home opener.
The Golden Bears’ Patterson ran for 97 yards and two touchdowns and caught 11 passes for 200 more and another score. Quarterback Nick Chaney threw for 274 yards with the game’s opening 13-yard TD pass to Patterson.
Patterson gave Oak Glen a 14-0 first quarter lead on a 34-yard run.
Paxton Shuman, who gained 85 yards on 22 carries, scored on a two-yard run in the second quarter and Jeremy Adams third of five extra points put Oak Glen ahead 21-0.
Keyser, who forced two turnovers, the first coming late in the first half on an end zone interception, pulled to within 21-6 as Zion Powell pulled in Gavin Root’s 12 yard TD pass that ended the half.
A fumble recovery midway through the third quarter set up Powell’s TD, capping a 95-yard drive. Both two-point conversion attempts failed.
Oak Glen (2-0) regained momentum on Patterson’s 12-yard touchdown run late in the third quarter and Shuman’s fourth-quarter one-yard score.
Spring Mills 55Hampshire 7
SPRING MILLS, W.Va. — Hampshire quarterback Alex Hott found senior Trevor Sardo with a 35-yard touchdown pass early in the second quarter that turned out to be the Trojans’ only score of the game against the Cardinals at Spring Mills Friday evening.
The story of the game, however, was the Cardinals’ senior quarterback Keon Padmore-Johnson who accounted for seven touchdowns and 459 yards in the 48-point victory.
He completed 15 of 17 passes for 334 yards and four touchdowns and ran for 125 more and three touchdowns.
Padmore-Johnson, who missed his junior year with a knee injury, has 14 TDs in two weeks after also having a seven-touchdown game in the Cardinals’ 55-42 opener over Washington.
Hampshire (0-2) commited four turnovers — three interceptions and a fumble — will host Buckhannon-Upshur at Rannells Field on Friday at 7 p.m.
Petersburg 20Pendleton Co. 14
PETERSBURG, W.Va. — A fourth-quarter interception return to the one set up quarterback Cody Nuzum’s one-yard keeper that gave Petersburg to a 20-7 lead on its way to upsetting Pendleton County for Donny Evans first victory as the Vikings’ head coach.
Pendleton answered quickly, scoring on a 50-yard touchdown pass with 33 seconds remaining to pull within six and then recovered the onside kick at its own 49. The Wildcats, however, couldn’t pull off the comeback, gaining only six yards on four pass attempts before turning it over on downs.
In the third quarter, Petersburg broke a 7-7 tie on a Peyton Day 25-yard touchdown run. It was set up on the previous play, a pass from Nuzum to Montana Sindledecker on a fake punt from the Petersburg 49.
Nuzum scored on a keeper for the game’s first score in the second quarter and it was tied 7-7 at halftime following a Wildcat touchdown pass.
Petersburg (1-1) visits Pocahontas County on Friday at 7 p.m.
East Hardy 6Moorefield 0
MOOREFIELD, W.Va. — An 18-yard touchdown pass from Christian Dove to Noah Lang was all that East Hardy would need to beat Hardy County rival Moorefield on the Yellow Jackets’ field Friday night.
Lang, who had three receptions for 32 yards, also had a fourth-quarter interception for the 2-0 Cougars. Dawson Price made the game-sealing pick to end the game and Andrew Tharp had one in the first quarter.
East Hardy’s home game on Friday with Meadow Bridge has been postponed due to Saturday’s COVID-19 metric test as Fayette County was listed as orange.
Moorefield (1-1) visits Tucker County at 7 p.m.
