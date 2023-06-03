CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Keyser came up short in the West Virginia Class AA title game, falling 3-0 to Winfield on Saturday at GoMart Ballpark.
Winfield scored two runs in the third. A bunt scored the runner from third and advanced the batter to second on a error.
Preston Keiffer singled and Keyser's second error of the inning advanced him to second.
Brett Bumgarner tripled in the fourth, driving in a run to make it 3-0.
The Generals loaded the bases in the sixth, but Noah Broadwater got out of the inning to keep it a 3-0 game.
Broadwater went six innings, allowing seven hits, two earned runs and a walk with eight strikeouts.
Caden Youngblood led the Tornado with two hits.
A full game story will be available later.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.