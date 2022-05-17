NEW CUMBERLAND, W.Va. — Keyser couldn’t overcome a slow start and fell to Oak Glen, 6-3, on Tuesday in Game 1 of the Class AA, Region I playoffs.
The Golden Bears (25-2) plated four runs in the first and two in the fourth to build a 6-0 lead. Their opening-inning tallies came on two errors and a wild pitch.
Keyser (30-4) responded with one run in each the fifth, sixth and seventh innings. Makayla Gillaspie led off the fifth with a solo home run, Alexa Shoemaker did the same in the sixth and Morgan Pratt brought another run home with a double in the seventh.
However, Oak Glen ace Maddie McKay got the game’s 21st and final out with a pop fly to give the Golden Bears a 1-0 series lead. McKay, a Toledo commit, struck out 15 in seven complete frames, allowing three runs on five hits with a pair of walks.
Keyser right-hander Rylee Mangold also went the distance, allowing six runs (two earned) on five hits in six innings of work, striking out eight and walking one.
Shoemaker and Gillaspie both had multi-hit games for Keyser, which equaled Oak Glen with five hits. The Golden Tornado made three errors, and Oak Glen played error-free softball.
Olivia Munoz went 2 for 3 with a double and two runs scored to lead the Oak Glen line-up.
The two teams meet in Keyser on Wednesday at 5 p.m. for Game 2 of the series. If the Golden Tornado win and level the series, they’ll play Game 3 at Oak Glen on Thursday for a spot in the Class AA state tournament.
