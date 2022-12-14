MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Keyser led at the half, but Trinity Christian dominated after intermission on Tuesday night to hand the Golden Tornado their first loss of the season.
The Tornado took a 19-11 advantage after the first quarter and led 31-24 at the half. Trinity flipped the script in the third behind seven points from Ben Lohmann, six from Carter Hartsock and five by Chayce Adams to lead 44-42 entering the fourth.
Keyser’s offense couldn’t get hot in the fourth, and Trinity hit 10 of 14 free throws in the decider to earn the win.
Hartsock and Lohmann scored a game-high 17 points, and Adams added 16.
Patrick Liller led Keyser with 14 points, hitting a trio of 3-pointers, and Drew Matlick joined him in double figures with 12 points. Mike Schell (eight), Jack Stanislawczyk (seven) and Noah Broadwater (seven) also contributed offensively for the Tornado.
Keyser won the junior varsity game 68-30. Layton Valentine paced the Tornado JVs with 17 points, and Kam Samples, Chase Davis and Ian Spiker tallied 11 points each.
Keyser (2-1) is at Hampshire (2-1) on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Berkeley Springs 67 Frankfort 36
BERKELEY SPRINGS, W.Va. — After 16 minutes of a defensive struggle, Berkeley Springs erupted for 28 points in the third quarter to shake Frankfort on Tuesday night.
The Indians led 16-11 after the first quarter and 28-16 at the half. A 28-9 third quarter — during which Gavin Young scored nine and Cole Oursler and Holden Gurson added five each — doomed the Falcons to their second loss of the season.
Tymir Ross led Berkeley Springs with 18 points — 15 came before halftime. Ross was one of five Indians to score nine or more points, joining RJ Thompson (10), Oursler (10), Gurson (nine) and Young (nine).
Cam Lynch topped Frankfort (2-2) with nine points and Cam Layton scored eight. No other Falcons finished with more than four points.
Berkeley Springs won the junior varsity game, 35-30. Bethel George led the Indians with nine points, and Jeremiah Babo was the Falcons’ leading scorer at 12 points.
Frankfort’s home game with Southern tonight has been postponed until Jan. 23 due to the weather forecast.
