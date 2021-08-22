FAIRMONT, W.Va. — With a team score of 257, Keyser came in eighth out of 17 teams at the Marion County invitational at Green Hills Country Club on Saturday.
Four golfers competed for each school at the 18-hole course, with the three best scores counting towards the overall school standings.
Cabell Midland, led by low medalist Evan Coffman who shot a 75, finished in first with a 236. Wheeling Park was runner-up at 244, topped by Gavin Goodrich’s 77.
Goodrich tied Owen Newbold of Morgantown for the second-best round of the day.
Drew Matlick led the Golden Tornado with a round of 80, Noah Broadwater finished at 82 and Dylan Wilson at 95.
Frankfort came in 13th with a 276, ahead of Berkeley Springs, East Fairmont, Grafton and Notre Dame. The Falcons were topped by Bryson Lane, who shot an 85, followed by Landon Moorehead (95) and Keegan Bennett (96).
Keyser and Frankfort are back in action on Wednesday, as the squads host Southern, Northern and Bishop Walsh at Polish Pines in Keyser at 4 p.m.
