FRANKLIN, W.Va. — Keyser and Frankfort took the top two spots in a field of three at the Highlands Golf Club at Fisher Mountain on Thursday.
The Tornado bounced back from a second-place finish at Polish Pines on Wednesday by picking up their second win in three matches to begin the season. Keyser’s 177 outpaced Frankfort at 200 and Pendleton County at 234.
Keyser was led by Drew Matlick, who was the low-medalist after a round of 37. Owen Sweitzer shot a 45, Noah Broadwater scored a 47 and Evan Ack rounded out the countable scores with a 48.
Bryson and Ashton Moorehead notched scores of 42 and 44, respectively, to pace Frankfort. Keegan Bennett and Landon Catlett both tallied 57s.
For Pendleton County, Haiden Waggy notched a 53, followed by Cameron Beachler at 54, Brayden Beachler at 60 and Evan Teter at 67.
Tygarts Valley didn’t have enough golfers to compete, but Avery Sponaugle shot a 57 and Issaha Fox garnered a 70.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.