WHEELING, W.Va. — Keyser was first in its class and Noah Broadwater led all golfers after Day 1 of the West Virginia state championship at Oglebay Resort on Tuesday.
The Golden Tornado shot a 34-over 247 to lead Class AA entering the tournament’s final day Wednesday, four strokes ahead of Winfield (251). Herbert Hoover (253), Shady Spring (260) and Fairmont Senior (269) are also within striking distance.
East Hardy (290) and Moorefield (298) slotted in sixth and seventh place, respectively, in Class A. Wheeling Central leads the state’s smallest classification with a 255.
In Class AAA, Wheeling Park sits in first after Day 1 with a 239, followed by Hurricane at 247, Cabell Midland at 251, George Washington at 256 and Morgantown at 258.
Keyser’s score after the first day was tied for the second-lowest among all 24 teams participating, regardless of class.
Broadwater’s opening round of 4-over 75 was the lowest of all the 120 golfers regardless of class, one stroke ahead of Wheeling Park’s Gavin Goodrich in Class AAA, and three strokes better than the nearest competitor in Class AA — Tanner West of Shady Spring.
Two other Keyser golfers slotted into the top 15 of Class AA. Drew Matlick is tied for No. 6 with a 12-over 83, and Owen Sweitzer is tied for 14th at 18-over 89. Evan Ack is 32nd in the class with a 34-over 105.
Petersburg didn’t qualify as a team in Class A, but Lucas Riggleman is making the most of his at-large spot, as he’s tied for second with a 12-over 83, one shot back of first place Blake Lewis of Parkersburg Catholic.
J.W. Teets (East Hardy) is tied for seventh in Class A at 14-over 85; JJ Carr (Moorefield) is 16th at 19-over 90; Jordan Teets (East Hardy) is 25th at 28-over 99; James Williams (Moorefield) is tied for 28th at 32-over 103; Tyler Miller (Moorefield) is tied for 31st at 34-over 105; Levi Mongold (East Hardy) is tied for 33rd at 35-over 106; Nate Smith (East Hardy) is 36th at 36-over 107; and Isaac Rumer (Moorefield) is 39th at 45-over 116.
The final day of the West Virginia golf championship begins at 8:30 a.m.
