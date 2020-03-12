KEYSER, W.Va. — The Keyser and Frankfort boys basketball games scheduled for Thursday night have been postponed, according to West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice and the West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission.
Keyser was to host North Marion and Frankfort was to play at Fairmont Senior in co-Region finals.
Justice and the WVSSAC also announced that the girls state tournament, currently being played in Charleston, is suspended upon completion of the Tucker County-Parkersburg Catholic on Thursday afternoon.
The boys state tournament scheduled for next week was postponed.
Further updates will be published at times-news.com as they become available.
