SHORT GAP, W.Va. — Following a win-and-get-in Mineral Bowl in 2021, the stakes are nearly just as high for Frankfort and Keyser this season as the teams clash tonight in the 46th Mineral Bowl.
The Falcons (8-1) enter the contest winners of three straight and soaring high after a convincing 41-20 win over North Marion, who is currently the No. 6 seed in the West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission Class AA Playoff Ratings.
“The kids, I’m sure on both sides, are confident going into this game,” said Frankfort head coach Kevin Whiteman, who earned his 100th career victory last week. “If you’re not confident about this one, you probably shouldn’t be out there. I think our kids feel good coming off a big win. I have no doubt both teams will be ready to play.”
Keyser’s playoff scenario hasn’t changed much over the past couple of weeks. After starting the season 4-1, the Golden Tornado (5-4) yielded 16-0 runs to close out back-to-back losses against John Marshall and Allegany. From there, Keyser knew it would most likely need two wins in its next three games against Moorefield, Mountain Ridge and Frankfort to close out the season if it wanted any hopes of playing in the playoffs for the first time since 2019. After a 55-19 rout over Moorefield, the Golden Tornado fell to Mountain Ridge, who is Maryland Class 1A’s No. 1 overall team as the playoffs begin tonight on that side of the Potomac.
“We’re really optimistic about this game,” Keyser third-year head coach Derek Stephen said. “We’ve seen plenty of film on them and we know they’re a dang good team. We have some confidence going into this one.
“It’s the Mineral Bowl, so throw everyone’s record out the window. Everyone’s going to come to play and play hard for four quarters.”
Not only are bragging rights at stake in this one, but playoff hopes and seeding are at play as well.
A win for Frankfort, who is No. 5 in the Class AA playoff ratings, locks up a home game for the Falcons in the opening round, and opens up the possibility of hosting a pair of games with some outside help — No. 4 Scott (8-1) plays No. 25 Nitro (3-6) and No. 3 Winfield (8-1) travels to No. 17 Point Pleasant (5-4).
“It’s big, our kids know that,” Whiteman said. “They know it’s going to affect playoff seeding, win or lose. We have to play our best game to win tomorrow. It could be the difference in possibly hosting two playoff games or not. I don’t think it will, but it could. But locking up one home playoff game would be huge. You just don’t know what will happen. Sometimes you come out on fire, sometimes you come out slow. Hopefully, tomorrow night the Falcons will minimize their mistakes and come ready to play.”
Keyser, for the second year in a row, needs to win in order to have any hope of reaching the Class AA playoffs. The Golden Tornado are No. 18 in the Class AA playoff ratings, trailing Point Pleasant and No. 16 Bluefield (5-5), who finished up its regular season last week.
“One of our big things is we have a ‘this game, this play’ mentality. We never look forward or back,” Stephen said. “We’re counting down opportunities. I told them after practice (yesterday) that it was their last opportunity to get better before this game. (Today) could be the last game for our seniors. We have to go out and give 100% and I know our kids are going to. We know it’s a must-win for us, the kids know that. We want that chance at playing in the playoffs. We’ve just got to go out there and play and execute our game plan.”
The Falcons entered last year’s Mineral Bowl losers of four of five, but a 41-35 overtime win snapped a five-game losing skid in the Mineral Bowl and gave Frankfort its first win over Keyser since 2014. The win catapulted the Falcons to playoff success, as they traveled to No. 4 Lincoln as the No. 13 seed and left with a 21-17 victory before falling to state semifinalist No. 5 Poca a week later in a 56-49 thriller.
“When you win like that at the end of the year to put your team in the playoffs, then go on to have success in the playoffs, with a lot of those kids coming back, it boosts confidence and lifts spirits,” Whiteman said of the 2021 Mineral Bowl victory. “I think the win was huge. We went in as the underdog and came out of there with a win. It gets the monkey off our back and gets the kids believing they can win.”
Tonight is the first Mineral Bowl played in Short Gap since 2018. The 2020 matchup at Frankfort Stadium was canceled due to high COVID numbers throughout Mineral County.
“I always say there’s no place like home,” Whiteman said. “You’re in a comfortable environment. That doesn’t mean you’ll play great, but it’s great to play at home. We know it’ll be a large crowd. It’s going to be a fun game and a really exciting game to coach in.”
Keyser has won 29 of the previous 45 Mineral Bowls and has a win in the lone playoff meeting between the schools, 7-3 in 1997, for a 30-16 all-time advantage. The Golden Tornado have won five of six, nine of 11 and 14 of the previous 17 Mineral Bowl matchups dating back to 2004.
“These kids have grown up with each other and know each other,” Stephen said. “Social media makes it even better for them, they know what’s going on and see each other. We talked to the kids (yesterday) and told them that 2004 was the year they brought out the current Mineral Bowl trophy. We won it that year and brought it back to Keyser. It’s gone back and forth since then, but that tradition is one of the many things I touched on with them. We have a coach on the staff who played in the first Mineral Bowl. There’s a lot of moving parts that bring all kinds of different aspects into the rivalry.”
The key to victory for both teams very well may revolve around a Frankfort offense that has scored 28 or more points in every game outside of a 35-0 loss to Mountain Ridge.
“I think the first thing is our kids, we preach it to them a lot, but they embrace the team concept,” Whiteman said. “They don’t care who gets credit, they just want to win. One of the big things for us is we have multiple weapons. We’re not one-dimensional, so that allows us to do a lot of different things. Our line is young, but they have really improved over the year. Our coaching staff has done a great job with them. I’m really pleased with their progress at this point in the year.”
The Falcon offense begins with fullback Parker VanMeter, who has 605 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns, followed by quarterback Luke Robinette who has 667 passing yards with five touchdowns to go along with 278 rush yards and five TDs.
“We’re going to try to slow down their rushing attack,” Stephen said. “They have a fullback that runs hard, a quarterback that can make guys miss. Their halfbacks and wingbacks run hard. We have to tackle and eliminate the big plays and make them drive the field. That’s when, hopefully, we can get some turnovers. On offense, we have to sustain drives and finish drives. And we can’t have any self-inflicted penalties with holding or false starts or any big penalties after the play is over.”
Frankfort’s counter to the Keyser offense is almost a mirror image.
“We have to have sustained drives on offense,” Whiteman said. “We’ve got to keep the ball away from them. Defensively, we have to prevent big plays. We have to make them earn it and not give them any quick, easy touchdowns. We can’t be three plays and punt, three plays and punt. We have to be able to eat up clock and keep the ball away from them.”
Kickoff at Frankfort Stadium is at 7 p.m.
