KEYSER, W.Va. — Led by Averi Everline's 18-point output, Keyser downed Fairmont Senior, 47-40, on Saturday.
The Golden Tornado's win is their first over the Polar Bears in school history.
Keyser (12-8) trailed 14-9 after the first quarter and 25-21 at the half before turning up its defense to outscore Fairmont Senior, 13-5, in the third to take control.
The Golden Tornado won the fourth period, 13-10, to hold on. In addition to Everline's scoring, Kiya Kesner and Maddie Harvey added eight points apiece. Amaya Bartlett scored five.
Sadaya Jones topped Fairmont Senior with a game-high 22 points.
The Polar Bears struggled from the free-throw line, making just 17 of 35 tries from that range. Keyser was 24 for 41 at the charity stripe.
Keyser hosts Petersburg (10-9) on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
Chestnut Ridge 48, No. 3 Mtn. Ridge 34
NEW PARIS, PA. — Mountain Ridge couldn't contain Belle Bosch in a loss to Chestnut Ridge on Friday night.
Bosch accounted for half of Chestnut Ridge's offense with 24 points, adding 12 rebounds for a double double. Caylie Conlon added 14 points. The win upped the squad's record to 18-2.
Mountain Ridge kept it close early trailing 12-11 after the first quarter, but the Miners scored just seven combined points in the ensuing two periods.
Ava Tringler and Sydney Snyder topped Mountain Ridge (15-5) with nine points apiece. Rhegan Lamberson and Reghan Sivic scored six each.
Mountain Ridge won the junior varsity game 31-26.
The Miners turn to their biggest game of the season thus far on Monday at Southern at 7:30 p.m. Since both teams are 5-2 in the Western Maryland Athletic Conference, the winner will share the conference title with Allegany.
Philip Barbour 75, Petersburg 62
PETERSBURG, W.Va. — Philip Barbour used a dominant third quarter to pull away from Petersburg on Friday night.
Philip Barbour led 21-13 and 35-28 after the first two quarters before controlling the third period, 27-13, to go up 62-39. Petersburg won the fourth, 23-13, but it was too little too late.
Braylee Corbin topped Petersburg with 21 points, and Nellie Whetzel (12 points), Abby Alt (11) and Sam Colaw (10) all scored in double figures.
Philip Barbour also boasted four double-figure scorers: Bralyn Sparks (24), Carli Cvechko (15), Mattie Marsh (15) and Averi Carpenter (13).
Petersburg is at Keyser on Tuesday night.
