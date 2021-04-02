KEYSER, W.Va. — Alexa Shoemaker and Kaili Crowl combined for 33 points as Keyser started fast to dispatch Moorefield, 56-49, at home on Thursday.
The Golden Tornado grabbed the advantage early, taking an 18-9 edge after one thanks to six points from Crowl, who finished with 15, and five from Shoemaker, who ended with a game-high 18 two days after hitting the game-winning 3-pointer in a 40-39 home victory over Hampshire.
Against the Yellow Jackets, Keyser extended its lead to 14 by halftime, and though the Yellow Jackets hung around to get within single digits by the fourth, the Golden Tornado held on to improve to 6-5 on the season. Moorefield fell to 1-8.
Elsewhere for Keyser, Summer Reid tallied seven points and Maddy Broadwater, Rebekah Biser and Aly Smith all ended with five each.
The Yellow Jackets were topped by Lexi Gilhuys’ 13-point outing. Amber Williams scored nine — all on 3-pointers — Kaleigh Hunt was good for eight, and Serling Kump and McKenna Crites tallied seven apiece.
Moorefield did most of its damage from beyond the arc, where the squad made eight shots from to Keyser’s two.
However, the Golden Tornado dominated the free-throw line, making 22 of 36 attempts. Moorefield, meanwhile, attempted only six foul shots all night.
Both teams play this afternoon, Keyser goes for its third-straight victory when it faces Pendleton County on the road at 3 p.m. while Moorefield hosts Trinity Christian at 1 p.m.
