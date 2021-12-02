KEYSER, W.Va. — Keyser’s diverse offense picked up where it left off last season, as six scorers tallied at least seven points to lead the Golden Tornado past Bishop Walsh, 67-22, to open the campaign.
Keyser started the affair strong, pulling ahead 23-2 after just one quarter and 42-14 at the intermission. Summer Reid was a force in the opening half with 13 points, her total for the game.
The Golden Tornado extended their lead with a 15-3 third quarter on their way to a 45-point triumph.
Keyser was led by Reid, who made five field goals — three from 3-point land — for a team-high total in scoring. Sydney Taylor added nine points on four field goals and 1 for 3 foul shooting. Aly Smith also tallied nine points, making four shots and hitting 1 of 2 free throws.
Rebekah Biser and Janiah Layton both ended with eight points on four makes. Averi Everline had a trio of buckets — one a three — for seven points, all of which came in the second half.
Maddy Broadwater notched six points on two buckets and drilled 2 of 3 foul attempts. Alexa Shoemaker ended with three points, and Brooke Keller and Maddie Harvey finished with two apiece to round out the scoring.
For Bishop Walsh, Autumn Hoppert starred with a game-high 14 points in defeat on five field goals and 4 of 7 from the charity stripe. Grace Elliott finished with four points, and Kate Kutcher and Bailee Greise both tallied two.
Keyser had a 4-0 edge in 3-pointers and had one fewer foul, 13-12.
Bishop Walsh (0-1) heads to Broadfording on Tuesday at 6 p.m. Keyser (1-0) is at Hedgesville next Wednesday at 6 p.m.
In the junior varsity game, Hampshire beat Keyser, 40-13.
The Trojans were led by Kiersten King with 14 points, followed by Colleen Hott (11) and Olivia Baxter (seven). The Golden Tornado’s Kiara Kesner and Abby Delsignore both scored three points in defeat.
