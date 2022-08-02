MOOREFIELD, W.Va. — Keyser opened the season with a dominating victory at Valley View Golf Course on Tuesday afternoon.
The Golden Tornado placed first with a score of 167, followed by East Hardy (184), Moorefield and Petersburg (186), Frankfort (194) and Pendleton County (227).
Keyser's No. 3 Owen Sweitzer was the low-medalist at 37. Drew Matlick shot a 40 and Noah Broadwater and Evan Ack both tallied 45s for the Golden Tornado's other countable scores.
Trey Kitzmiller also finished with a 52 for the Tornado.
Keyser was fourth place at last season's Class AA state championship, and Broadwater ended in fifth in the individual tournament.
Keyser, Frankfort and Moorefield are back in action at Polish Pines on Wednesday at 2 p.m.
