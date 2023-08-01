MOOREFIELD, W.Va. — Defending Class AA state champion Keyser picked up right where it left off, edging Petersburg to take first among a five-team field on Tuesday.
Keyser, coached by Josh Blowe, shot a 156, followed by Petersburg (162), Moorefield (172), East Hardy (173) and Frankfort (189).
The Golden Tornado's Owen Sweitzer, Petersburg's Lucas Riggleman and Moorefield's James Williams were the low medalists with 36s.
Sweitzer was one of three Keyser golfers to shoot in the 30s, with Drew Matlick and Noah Broadwater finishing at 37. Evan Ack rounded out the scoring with a 46.
For Petersburg, Bryson Riggleman shot a 41, Payton Berg a 42 and John Minnich a 43.
Tyler Miller (44), Drake Kimble (45) and Dylan Colasessano (47) were the other countable scores for Moorefield.
East Hardy's JW Teets shot a 39, Jordan Teets a 42, Levi Mongold a 43 and Nate Smith a 49.
For Frankfort, Ashton Moorehead ended at 40, Bryson Moorehead finished with a 44, Landon Catlett added a 52 and Ethan Gattens shot a 53.
