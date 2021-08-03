MOOREFIELD, W.Va. — A year after a fourth-place finish at the state tournament, Keyser started the season off right, beating Moorefield, Frankfort and Petersburg at Valley View on Tuesday.
The Golden Tornado shot 173, led by Drew Matlick who topped all golfers with a 37.
“It was a nice start to the season,” Keyser head coach Josh Blowe said. “We have a few who improved immensely in the offseason. We have to continue getting better, but hopefully today brings confidence moving forward.”
Dylan Wilson’s 40 was both second-best on the team and overall. Evan Ack (46) and Logan Jones (50) rounded out the countable scores for the Golden Tornado.
Moorefield finished 14 shots behind Keyser with a 187.
J.J. Carr’s 41 was good enough for third in the field, and Ryan McGregor also put together a nice round shooting 43. James Williams and Isaac Rumor tallied scores of 51 and 52, respectively, for the Yellow Jackets.
Frankfort (193) was paced by Bryson Lane at 44 and Keegan Bennett at 48. Ashton Moorefield shot 48 and Chase McCoy 51.
Petersburg checked in at fourth led by John Minnich’s 52. Samantha Colaw and Bryson Riggleman both shot 54s.
