CUMBERLAND, Md. — Evan Ack scored a 42 and Drew Matlick and Noah Broadwater each had 43s to lead Keyser to victory over Allegany, Fort Hill and Frankfort on Monday at the Cumberland Country Club.
The Campers’ Sean Brady finished as the low medalist for the second consecutive tournament with a 40.
The Golden Tornado scored a 173. Frankfort finished second with a 188 followed by Allegany’s 197 and Fort Hill’s 274.
“We did ok,” said Keyser head coach Josh Blowe. “It was nice to see our number four and number five step up and play really good golf.”
Ack led Keyser with his 42, third-best of all golfers. Two Golden Tornado golfers had career-best performances with Brianna O’Reilly finishing with a 56 while Trey Kitzmiller shot a 45.
“All in all, not a bad day,” Blowe said. “One hundred seventy three is a little higher than what we wanted. You play different courses all the time and sometimes your scores can fluctuate up and down.”
Matlick and Broadwater each finished with a 43 and Owen Sweitzer shot a 50. Despite finishing one stroke behind Ack, Blowe was disappointed with Matlick and Broadwater’s performances.
“Drew didn’t have his game today,” he said. “Noah hit some greens but he didn’t hit any putts today.”
About an hour into the tournament, heavy rain hit the golf course for several minutes. It quickly slowed down and went away, however, and Blowe said it didn’t have much of an impact on the golfer’s performances.
“It didn’t rain a whole lot so it made the rough a little wet,” Blowe said. “It kind of grabbed your club a little bit but other than that it didn’t really affect it. The rain just cooled them off a little bit.”
Frankfort’s Bryson Moorehead had the second-best score of any golfer with a 41. The Falcons’ Ashton Moorehead shot a 46 while Keegan Bennett shot a 45. Ethan Gattens finished with a 56 while Landon Catlett had a 65.
Allegany’s Brady had the best score of any golfer with a 40.
“I’m really proud of him,” Campers head coach Brandon Reed said. “He came in second now in two rounds as the lowest round of the whole tournament so that’s really good. Other than that, it wasn’t a great day as a team especially on our home course. I would’ve liked to have seen a better effort.”
The Campers’ Griffin Madden shot a 46 while Jace Patton had a 47. Nick Wilt, Seth Turner and Finn Gallagher each shot over 60. Wilt finished with a 64, Turner had a 67 and Gallagher 69.
Reed said the Campers need to improve on their short game.
“We just gotta be more consistent, we gotta putt better,” he said. “That’s the biggest thing I saw today. We didn’t putt very well. Today was a tough day, some different weather conditions so we’ll see. We’ll keep getting better, we’ll keep trying.”
Landon Colangelo shot a 64 to lead the Sentinels. Kenny Martin shot a 68 while Matt Fetters had a 70. Cole Blank and Jarrick Lemmon each finished with 72s.
All four teams will compete on Wednesday at Polish Pines Golf Course in Keyser, West Virginia. They will be joined by Northern Garrett and Southern Garrett with a scheduled tee time of 4 p.m.
