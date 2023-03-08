Just days after playing in a double-overtime thriller against one another for a section title, Keyser and Hampshire will try to punch their tickets to the Class AAA state tournament.
While Keyser won that affair 83-81 on Friday night, both teams advanced to Region I co-finals. The winners of those games advance to states in Charleston, West Virginia.
Keyser (17-7) hosts North Marion (12-10), and Hampshire (13-10) is at Weir (15-9). Both games start at 7 p.m.
Both lower-seeded teams won their respective sections on the road.
The Golden Tornado, seeded No. 2 in Section 2, overcame a five-point deficit with 30 seconds left in regulation to force overtime, eventually winning the game on a pair of Patrick Liller free throws. Donovan Washington and Liller led the Keyser offense with 21 and 19 points, respectively.
Hampshire was paced by Jenson Fields and Jordan Gray, who scored 24 points apiece.
Section 1 second seed Weir benefitted from 24 points from Colin Ross and 14 from Damarr Turner in the 54-45 victory over the top-seeded Huskies, who were led by Preston Williams (16 points) and Hunter Sickles (14).
Keyser has lost six straight matchups with North Marion dating back to 2016, with the most-recent meeting coming on Jan. 7, 63-57.
Hampshire and Weir have not played since at least 2005.
The Trojans are trying to make their first trip the state tournament since advancing to the state semifinals in 2021. The Golden Tornado last made the dance in 2011, also winning a game before falling in the Final Four.
