KEYSER, W.Va. — When Matt Altobello last suited up in the Keyser-Moorefield series, he was on the losing end, though his current employer might think differently.
Altobello, then a senior and All-State lineman, and his Keyser Golden Tornado teammates fell to the Yellow Jackets, 27-6, in 2003. That season ended with Moorefield winning its sixth state title in eight years under coach Alan Fiddler.
Now, Altobello is on the other side coaching Moorefield, as he’ll try to spur the Yellow Jackets’ first win over Keyser since that season 18 years ago. He’ll have to go through his former teammate Derek Stephen to do so.
“He’s a Keyser guy, he played here, he was All-State here,” Stephen said. “I was telling the guys, ‘He knows the kind of intensity to expect, what kind of mentality we have here at Keyser. So he’ll have his guys prepared.’
“Having a little friendly banter between the coaches, and my wife and his wife work together. Having that little dynamic adds a little as well.”
Though it’s a homecoming for Altobello, the fourth-year head coach is all business. Moorefield, at 6-1, is off to its best start since 2015 and could be in position to host multiple playoff games with a strong finish.
Right now, Altobello isn’t looking at his alma mater Keyser (3-3) as anything more than an exceptional opportunity to beat a talented football team.
“It’s one of those, when I went there I played at Stayman Field, I never got to play on that field,” Altobello said of how he expects to feel walking onto Alumni and Friends Field at Tornado Alley.
“I think that helps a little bit. But as I get older in coaching years, it’s just the next opportunity for us. I feel good about it. We’re pretty well-focused on what we need to know and that Keyser’s a really good team and physical.
“It’s just not something that I’m thinking about right now. It’s not about me, it’s about our program and our guys, and I never want to make it about myself. I can’t say for sure if emotions won’t turn up when I get there.”
The matchup tonight features two very different teams, both in style and trajectory. Keyser is losers of three straight, albeit to three talented squads in Northern, Point Pleasant and Allegany.
Moorefield has won six in a row after a season-opening loss to Frankfort. Since then, the offense, led by the improved play of quarterback Branson See, has fueled the Yellow Jackets to notable victories over Northern and Area No. 5 East Hardy.
“After Frankfort, we sat down as a team, and we created goals,” Altobello said. “We normally never created goals, we just talked about what we needed to do every single week or day. And the players created the steps and process for that. They now have ownership in the process.”
Since throwing for just 51 yards in Week 1, See has thrown for at least 100 yards in 5 of 6 games. For the season he’s completing 63% of his passes for 790 yards, six touchdowns and one interception.
See’s 112.9 yards a game are good for fourth in the Area.
His top target, Coleman Mongold, is the fourth-leading receiver locally with 68.6 yards a game. With a 24-yards-a-catch average and four touchdowns, Mongold is a big-play threat in the passing game. On defense, he’s the Area’s leader in interceptions.
“Coleman does a good job of running his routes, being crisp in his routes,” Altobello said. “Branson does a good job of being patient and putting the ball in the right place. We have to make sure we’re not focusing on Coleman, and reading the field and getting the ball in the right place.”
“They throw the ball around quite a bit, they have some receivers that can catch the ball and make people miss,” Stephen said. “They also have a big fullback that can pound inside and get the tough yards.”
Moorefield has a two-headed monster of runners in Gavin Wolfe and Blake Funk. Wolfe is averaging 84.1 yards a game and has six touchdowns, while Funk is averaging 64.3 yards with seven TDs.
The Yellow Jackets aren’t the only team with weapons.
Keyser’s top offensive star is do-it-all back Sammy Bradfield, who is first in the Area in rushing and fifth in receiving.
Bradfield has 890 yards and 10 touchdowns on a 7.9 yards a carry average, adding 263 yards and two more scores through the air. Throw in Benny Oates, Hunter VanPelt and Chayse Evans, who all have at least 200 yards rushing this year, and the Golden Tornado have a solid compliment of options out of the backfield.
What stood out to Altobello when he attended Keyser’s 45-14 win over Berkeley Springs earlier this season was its physicality on the lines.
“They’re physical,” he said. “Watching them live and then watching film, it still holds true. If they get guys into open space and we don’t tackle well, it’ll hurt you. Defensively they’re sound and get to the ball. They do a lot of things well in all three phases.”
Before Keyser’s matchup with Allegany last week, Stephen said the game hinged on whether the Golden Tornado could sustain and finish drives.
Keyser didn’t cap off series with touchdowns in a 31-14 loss to the Campers, and Stephen still pinpoints that as an area where the Golden Tornado need to succeed to be successful against a hot Moorefield team tonight.
“The biggest thing we have to do is sustain offensive drives,” Stephen said. “Last week against Allegany, we didn’t sustain drives. We have to put some points on the board, we can’t leave our defense on the field. I know they’re going to be ready to play.”
It’s one of the oldest platitudes in sports that the team who wins is the team who wants it more.
Both teams have a desire to win tonight, but Keyser doesn’t just want to win, it needs to. At No. 15 in the West Virginia Secondary Schools Athletic Commission Class AA playoff ratings, the Golden Tornado need to finish out the season on a high note.
“We explained to our kids right now we’re guaranteed three games,” Stephen said. “And we look at what happened to us last year, earlier this year, we’re only guaranteed this game right here. We never know when our last game is going to be. ... The best team will win, and hopefully it will be us.”
“As they’re moving forward they’re working just like us to do what we have to do to win,” Altobello said. “No matter how many they’ve lost in a row, we expect them to be hungry to get back on track.”
