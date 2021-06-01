KEYSER, W.Va. — With a 3-0 lead entering the sixth inning against a 2-17 Grafton team, a Keyser defeat seemed almost inconceivable.
The resilient Bearcats battled back to take a 4-3 edge, and again, the Golden Tornado pushed in front — a rally that seemed to tip the scales for good.
But the Bearcats retook the lead with a three-run seventh, and right-hander Chris Miller, the squad’s lone senior, finished off a complete-game triumph to upset Keyser, 7-5, in the Class AA, Region I, Section 2 playoff opener Tuesday.
“Grafton’s pitcher did a good job, he went the whole game,” Golden Tornado coach Rick Rotruck said. “We were in a position to get the win, and to go down and make the plays, and we didn’t and they did.”
With Noah Broadwater in for the save opportunity after Keyser jumped back in front 5-4, he started off well, fanning the first hitter to get two outs away from the come-from-behind win.
A harmless single to Cole Mooney was compounded by an overthrow that put him on second, and Issac Lough — who batted 2 for 3 with an RBI and two runs — scored him with a seeing-eye grounder up the shoot.
The go-ahead run came across on a single to right by Austin Bailey, and a frustrated Broadwater walked in one more.
“I believe the three runs they scored in the last inning were all unearned,” Rotruck said. “We had one out and nobody on base, and if we catch the ball and throw them out, we’re winning.”
Keyser third baseman Seth Healy started off the seventh with a stand-up double, but Miller retired the next three hitters and the rally came up short. Healy was the star at the plate for Keyser with a 3 for 4 performance. He plated two on a single in the third and another on a fifth-inning knock.
Broadwater also tallied three hits — his two-out RBI single in the sixth tied it up at 4-all. Sammy Bradfield scored the go-ahead run moments later, a hit that felt like it might deflate the Bearcats.
Yet, on the road in its biggest game of the season, Grafton was unfazed.
“I’ve got a young team, we’ve been preparing for this game the whole year,” Bearcats head coach Bartsel Keener said, “knowing that we need to be a tough team to get out of sectionals. And we feel like we’re there.
“They competed, this young group. They could’ve easily folded, but we didn’t.”
Miller wasn’t untouchable for any stretch, yet just like his offense never gave up, neither did the right-hander. He scattered 11 hits in seven full innings, allowing five runs, striking out two and walking none to pick up the win.
“Chris Miller is the only senior we have,” Keener said. “He’s been tremendous to this group of young men, providing leadership and guidance, and that battle-tested mentality of just getting after it.”
Golden Tornado starter Evan Jenkins was the story for Keyser early, as he tossed five shutout innings — issuing just one hit — to put his squad in a position to win the game up 3-0 entering the sixth.
That’s when Grafton waged its first comeback, benefiting from sloppy defense and a pair of hit-by-pitches. An overthrow by the Golden Tornado infield scored the go-ahead run in a four-run sixth inning.
Still, a line of four runs, three earned, on four hits in six innings pitched should have been enough for Keyser to win.
“I thought Evan Jenkins pitched a real good game,” coach Rotruck said.
Though the loss, especially in that fashion, will be a tough pill to swallow — the Golden Tornado aren’t done yet. Keyser still has life on the loser’s side of the sectional bracket, with the first do-or-die game taking place at home against Berkeley Springs today at 5 p.m.
Grafton is at Frankfort at the same time in a matchup of sectional first-round winners.
